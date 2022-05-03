The SUVs in the range DR Automobileswhich are enjoying great success during this 2022, will receive a new boost thanks to the alliance between the Molise brand and FCA Bank, the subsidiary between Stellantis and Credit Agricole that deals with financial and mobility services. Furthermore DR also joins the Leasys familywith rental opportunities always based on the specifics of the brand, that is a price not dictated by variability and full optional models.

“The partnership will accompany FCA Bank in its transition to the future“, Said Giacomo Carelli, CEO of FCA Bank, during the presentation of this new alliance in Milan. Today the company works with as many as 20 brands in 18 countries and 5,000 dealers in Europe, with absolutely ambitious plans for the future with new entries and with an important corporate transition, namely the acquisition of 100% by Credit Agricole (the headquarters headquarters of the new entity will remain in Turin).

Under the agreement, FCA Bank will contribute to making the DR 3, DR 4.0, DR 5.0, DR F3.5 and DR 6.0 models more accessible. The CEO of DR, Massimo Di Risiounderlined that with this entry of FCA Bank, the pillars that have characterized the brand’s commitment to date will always remain standing, namely the relationship with distributors and customers, the latter attracted by substantially fixed prices, as well as more affordable than the competition. Despite this traditional approach, built on human relationships, DR will be able to rely on FCA Bank’s digital network, through three financing options (which also include mini installments and modularity in two periods with different installments), and on the online contribution of Leasys CarCloud. In particular, this subscription, which can be purchased on Amazon, allows rental with a monthly fee of 399 euros and an available mileage of 1,500 kilometers.

Dr, in its growth perspective, also expects the launch of new models and 2 new brands in the coming months. “We are very happy with this partnership with FCA Bank“- Di Risio said -“as it represents a very important step in our growth path which, which began a few years ago, has seen us gain market share in the last period. But our plans are ambitious. This agreement, thanks to the great experience of FCA Bank in the automotive sector, will allow us to implement them more easily, further strengthening our presence on the Italian market and giving greater impetus to the expansion path just undertaken on the main European markets.“

“The signing of this partnership with an Italian excellence such as the DR Group contributes to enhancing our extensive know-how in financial and mobility services for the automotive sector, developed over years of experience in Europe alongside some of the most important brands in the sector”Concluded Carelli. “With this agreement, the number of FCA Bank partners is enriched by a successful and rapidly expanding reality: a new step forward on the road that is leading us to establish ourselves as reference bank for the automotive and mobility sector“.