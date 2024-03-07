The group DR Automobiles decided to lower the prices of all models in its range, with discounts ranging from 2,000 to over 3,000 euros. This move was presented by the group as a response to the crisis, a move anti-crisis to address current economic challenges. The price reduction affects all models of the four brands of the group (EVO, DR, Sportequipe and ICH-X), with the exception of pick-upwith some models seeing a decrease of up to 3,100 euros.

DR Auto discounts, prices down

There economic policy implemented by DR in recent years it has generated its fruits, allowing the Italian brand from Macchia d'Isernia to lower its brand prices EVO, DR, Sportequipe and ICH-X. The price cut was a result of the group's ability to optimize significantly the costs of the entire production and distribution process, generating a competitive advantage.

Discount on EVO 5 from 19,900 to 17,300 euros

DR Automobiles wanted to transform this originally potential advantage additional margin, in a great new opportunity for motorists. The DR group offers the market cars in aonly versioncomplete with standard options.

Discounted DR price lists, reduced prices

Discounts in the DR price list reach up to 3,100 euros. For example, the DR 5.0 goes from 21,900 to 19,900 euros, while the DR 6.0 drops from 27,900 to 25,900 euros.

Discount on ICH-X K2 from 54,500 to 51,500 euros

There Age 5 sees a cut from 19,900 to 17,300 euros, the Sports team 6 from 38,000 to 34,900 euros and the Sports team 7 from 40,000 to 36,900 euros. Finally, the new one ICH-X K2 goes from 54,500 to 51,500 euros.

→ DR 5.0 from 21,900 to 19,900 euros

→ DR 6.0 from 27,900 to 25,900 euros

→ EVO 5 from 19,900 to 17,300 euros

→ Sportequipe 6 from 38,000 to 34,900 euros

→ Sportequipe 7 from 40,000 to 36,900 euros

→ ICH-X K2 from 54,500 to 51,500 euros