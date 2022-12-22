There strategic partnership between FCA Bank and DR Automobiles it evolves. The agreement between the Bank and the DR Group, which already includes the DR, ICKX and Sportequipe brands, is extended to EVO brand, the entry level line born in 2020 in Macchia d’Isernia. FCA Bank thus continues to support DR Automobiles in its expansion path: by virtue of the collaboration, the bank will provide its own financial servicesfrom the traditional installment loan to the innovative PCP, to make the models in the EVO range even more accessible, designed to combine simplicity, concreteness and practicality.

FCA Bank, with almost one hundred years of experience in car financing, thus aims to confirm itself as reference bank for mobility, supporting important partners such as DR Automobiles with its innovative and flexible formulas. The Group, with 22,308 DR and EVO models registered and one 196% growth in the period January/November 2022, it is confirmed as one of the fastest growing players on the Italian automotive scene. The partnership also represents for FCA Bank a confirmation of the strategy aimed at supporting more sustainable mobility for the environment, one of the Bank’s main development drivers. In addition to ensuring low CO2 emissionsthanks to the bimodal technology supplied with the EVO 4, EVO 5 and EVO 6 crossovers, the range includes the model EVO 3 Electricthe most convenient full electric on the market.