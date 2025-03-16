When it comes to health problems, it is as important to cure them as detect them in time. Addressing certain pathologies early facilitates its treatment, avoids complications and increases the possibilities of rapid recovery.

What everyone knows is that there is a part of the body that can alert us early about certain internal problems, even before other more obvious symptoms appear. It is nothing less than the language, an organ that sometimes goes unnoticed, but that works surprisingly well to detect some pathologies.

On this subject the Dr. Alexandre Olmosinternist who exercises in Palma de Mallorca. This professional actively offers health tips through his Tiktok channel. In one of the last videos, it explains some of the problems that language can reveal clearly.

“Language helps identify possible internal problems”

According to the specialist, language is a useful tool to identify possible pathologies. To check it, he recommends approaching in the mirror and observing his appearance carefully. For example, a tongue covered by a white and thick layer could indicate imbalances in the intestinal microbiota, infections such as candidiasis or accumulation of toxins in the body.









#Microbiota #Deficiencies #Epigenetics #welfare #health ♬ Original sound – Dr.Alexandreolmos @Dr.Alexandreolmos Look your tongue right now … Do you notice something strange? Your language not only reflects your hygiene, but can reveal digestive, nutritional and hormonal problems that you didn’t even know. White or thick layer → You can indicate problems in the intestinal microbiota or accumulation of toxins. With cracks or very dry → possible vitamins deficiency of group B or dehydration. With brands on the edges → it could be intestinal inflammation or fluid retention. Intense red → You can indicate iron deficit or liver problems. Your tongue speaks more about your health than you think. Remember that if you want to know more accurately what happens inside your body, the best solution is to perform an epigenetic test. Enter the link of my profile if you want to get it! Comment how your language is and follow me to learn more about your health in a practical way. #Saludintestinal

Likewise, a language with pronounced or excessively dry cracks could alert us about possible vitamin B deficiencies or an obvious dehydration. These signs can serve to pay attention to our daily diet and hydration.

In addition, if we observe visible marks at the edges of the tongue, as if it were swollen, it could be intestinal inflammation or fluid retention. These types of signals should be taken as a warning to evaluate our eating habits and lifestyle.

Finally, the expert points out that an intense red tongue could indicate an iron deficit or liver problems In these cases, it is important to go as soon as possible to a specialist to perform the necessary tests and receive adequate treatment.