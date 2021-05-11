Global figures and statistics indicate that an epidemic New Corona “Covid-19” He is still among us, while considerable scientific evidence revealed the mutation of this virus and the emergence of new strains of it, which poses a threat to societies and peoples around the world.

At the same time, the curve continues to increase and decrease in the number of infections Corona virus Swinging in many countries of the world between ebb and flow .. Several countries are facing the virus in every possible way, after it increased its burden on it and continued its ferocity.

The one who contemplates all these global data, states, peoples and individuals, knows the science of certainty of the necessity to anticipate this virus and take all possible means in order to contain and control it, which calls for us to be visionary, and to become more careful and careful in dealing with this silent virus, which It left its marks and scars on many countries of the world, for their part, which took strict and precautionary measures to restrict the movement of the epidemic and prevent its spread.

However, the observer of his epidemiological map around the world and its spread that is expanding day after day, to realize inevitably that this virus is still moving between us and resilient.

Looking inside, the successes recorded by the United Arab Emirates in curbing and controlling the epidemic are confirmed day after day, to become in the ranks of the pioneering countries that have wisely dealt with the pandemic by strengthening the roles of community members in bearing responsibility.

The citizen and resident played a responsible national role in preserving the gains we have achieved together until today in the face of the pandemic.

The solidarity of community members, side by side with state institutions and official authorities concerned, may have been the key word in our success in overcoming difficult stages in peace in the face of the pandemic. Through this rostrum, we cannot but recall with gratitude the roles of the soldiers of the first line of defense who have made and are still making every effort so that everyone can live in safety and peace.

And here is the Happy Eid al-Fitr that remains for us this year, which is considered a joy and happiness in which family meetings and gatherings of friends abound, while the virus is still a heavy guest for us, which requires us to follow precautionary measures, and work with determination and will to tame the pandemic and turn it into a gift.

With the approaching Eid, every member of the community must do everything he can by adhering to physical distancing and precautionary measures of wearing masks and continuous sterilization to avoid the transmission of the virus, in the context of adherence to the directives of the federal government represented by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

We cannot fail here to mention and praise the recovery achieved by the UAE, a natural result of its great efforts at the level of providing anti-Corona vaccines and the tests that it conducts for the sake of a healthy, recovering society.

Today, as we are in the recovery phase, we must preserve these gains.

Today, as the Eid approaches, responsibility is doubled by adhering to the approach that we have started since the start of the pandemic to prevent family gatherings, and to use innovative methods of communicating with family, relatives and friends and through electronic communication channels, in order to preserve the health of the elderly, children and community members. Adherence to the directives and measures taken by the state is a national duty for every member of society, based on what the current stage requires, in order to preserve the public health of the community, as it is the real bet for the continuation of the process of construction, development and prosperity and the achievement of national achievements that have become the name of the UAE. In our role as individuals in society, we must contribute to maintaining the integrity of the health recovery system through awareness and conveying positive messages to family members and society.

In the beginning and the conclusion comes the role of the head of the family in directing his family members towards proper handling of this occasion, in order to ensure the achievement of health and safety standards for all.

Our true holiday is in our health.