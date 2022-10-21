Ways to combat premature skin aging listed popular doctor and blogger Oleg Abakumov on his Telegram channel.

“To help your skin retain its beauty for as long as possible, you need to rethink your lifestyle. For example, do not go to the solarium. Ultraviolet rays have a super strong effect on the condition of the skin and destroy collagen. And on the street, you should always use creams with SPF, even in winter, ”the doctor recommended.

Abakumov advised to exclude nicotine and alcohol from life. “Wine strongly dehydrates the skin, and smoking destroys blood vessels. If you don’t want to look like a zombie that has risen from the ground, you will have to give up these “pleasures”, ”he explained.

The doctor also called for a more careful choice of cosmetics, enlist the help of dermatologists and cosmetologists in this matter. “It is important that there are no components in your care that are not suitable for you and irritate your skin,” he emphasized.

No need to rub your face with a towel and “aggressively” clean it, the blogger continued. He advised to use peelings (necessarily soft) a maximum of two times a week.

To maintain youthful skin, Abakumov recommended adjusting the diet: eliminating added sugar, salt that retains water in the body, and fried foods.

Earlier, Abakumov warned Russians about the dangers of smoking hookahs. He stated that among the consequences of this hobby are many diseases.