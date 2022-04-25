The range of DR Automobiles goes to lengthen with the arrival of the top-of-the-range SUV DR 6.0. The car can be defined as economical and also full optional, two characteristics that can coexist for a car based on the Chinese Chery Tiggo 7 Pro and adapted to European needs. The car has a length of 4.5 meters, excellent for the mid-range, and with a rich standard equipment that can include the panoramic roof, the dual-zone automatic climate, the wirless charging system for smartphones, the 12 display , 5-inch dedicated to infotainment with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, the Soft Touch Keyless system and 19-inch alloy wheels.

No electrification: DR 6.0 is equipped with a 154 horsepower 1.5 Turbo engine (210 Nm of torque) combined with a 9-speed CVT automatic gearbox, or there is the possibility of focusing on the dual LPG petrol system. The bifuel has 149 horsepower, and a 68-liter LPG tank. The price of the petrol-only version (front-wheel drive) is 28,900 euroswhile that of the LPG version a little higher, at altitude 29,900. On the consumption side, for the bifuel the WLTP homologated values ​​speak of 9.64 liters per 100 kilometers, while for the petrol version the figure is 7.8 l / 100 km.

From the point of view of the design, the car has no particular crickets for the head. The front is characterized by the large hexagonal mask. At the rear there is an almost vertical tailgate, with a small spoiler that gives that touch of sportiness of a larger range SUV. The side style, especially for the rear windows, is the one that arouses the most interest. The suspensions are MacPherson at the front, while a multilink system is mounted at the rear. The trunk has a capacity of 380 liters, but it can be increased to 1,700 by folding down the rear seats.

As for safety, DR 6.0 mounts 6 airbags (2 front fronts, 2 front sides and 2 curtain) and a closed frame with integral cage and mostly made of very high resistance steel (hot bent). The ADAS present are standard: ABS, ESP, tire pressure control, autoHold and assistance for ascent and descent.