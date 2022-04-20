The Italian company DR presents another Low cost economy SUV. This is the new DR 6.0 SUValso offered in version bifuel LPG. The 6.0 represents the top of the range, which is added to DR 3, DR 4.0 And DR 5.0. It is a nice one Low cost economy SUV 4.5 meters long, powered by a 1.5 Turbo engine combined with a 9-speed CVT gearbox.

Like all DR it is based on the Chinese model of the Cherybut it is assembled in Italy at the headquarters of Macchia d’Isernia in Molise.

DR 6.0 features the economical SUV

DR 6.0 is 4.5m long, 1.84m wide and 1.74m high. Outside, the economy SUV DR is very reminiscent of the shapes of the models 5.0 And F35.

New DR 6.0

In front, however, it differs for the decidedly larger grille and for the more generous dimensions. The lights are LED both front and rear. Laterally stand out the 19 “wheels.

The interior of the DR 6.0 SUV is much larger and more comfortable than the other models in the range.

Instrument panel with digital instrument panel and 12.5 “display

In front of the driver we find a handsome digital instrument panel while the bridge is dominated by the 12.5 “infotainment touch screenCompatible with Android Auto And Apple CarPlay. The luggage can count on a volume of 380 liters, which reaches up to 1,700 liters with the rear seats down.

DR 6.0 economy SUV petrol and LPG

The DR 6.0 low cost SUV is offered with the engine only 1.5 turbo 4 cylinder turbowhich is proposed in the version gas and in that bi-fuel LPG, with a dedicated tank of 68 actual liters. The exclusively petrol engine develops a power of 154 PS and a couple of 210 Nmwith consumption of 7.8 l / 100 km and emissions of 175 g / km of CO2 in the WLTP cycle.

In the LPG variant the power is 149 PS (195 Nm of torque), while the average consumption declared is equal to 9.6 l / 100 km with CO2 emissions equal to 160 g / km.

DR 6.0 is also LPG bifuel

Both engines discharge the driving force to the ground on the front and are combined with the 9-speed CVT automatic transmission.

PRICES. How much does the DR 6.0 SUV cost

The price of the low cost economy SUV DR 6.0 is 28,900 euros while the LPG variant costs 29,900 euros. There standard equipment includes the panoramic roof, dual zone automatic climate control, the Soft Touch Keyless system and the wireless charging station for the smartphone.

DR 6.0 Turbo CVT petrol: 28,900 euros

DR 6.0 Turbo CVT petrol / LPG: 29,900 euros

Photo DR 6.0

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 Revision of LPG and methane car cylinders

👉 News and updates on LPG cars

👉 Ads used DR

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK