During 2023 the new electric car DR 1 EV, low cost equipped with a 38 kWh lithium battery which allows an autonomy of 301km NEDC cycleA little bit more than 200 according to the WLTP cycle. It probably fits in the price range between 20,000 and 25,000 euros.

DR 1 EV features

The DR 1 EV arrives in 2023 and its launch was anticipated by the video spot DR. From a technical point of view, this small electric car shares many characteristics of its “Chinese” twin Chery eQ1 sold by the Chinese brand Chery Automobilepartner DR.

DR 1 EV is 3.2 meters long

The total length of the car is 3.2 meters, which makes it perfect especially in tight spaces in the city. Then it is particularly light thanks to the aluminum shell and materials composites. The cockpit offers enough space for four occupants.

DR 1 EV engine, battery and range

The synchronous electric motor a permanent magnets of the DR 1 EV develops 40 HP and 120 Nm of torque and allows the electric car to reach an electronically limited top speed of 100 km/h.

The range of the DR 1 EV exceeds 200 km

The motor is powered by a lithium battery 38 kWhwhich guarantees aautonomy equal to 301km (in the loop NEDC, over 200 in WLTP). For full charging in AC alternating current at 6.6 kW they are needed from 5 to 7 hourswhile for fast charging in direct current they are needed 30 to 50 minutes to go from 30% to 80%.

DR 1 EV price

The price of DR 1 EV it has not yet been officially communicated but it is probably positioned on a price range that goes from 20,000 to 25,000 eurosin line with the price list of the Dacia Springthe low-cost electric car.

Video spot DR

You may also be interested in this content

👉 DR Automobiles, a rapidly growing Italian automotive company

👉 All the news where we talked about DR

👉 New DR Sportequipe and Ickx brands

👉 ELECTRIC CAR TEST VIDEO

👉 Electric car RECHARGE time in AC



👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 Electrical retrofit

👉 Electric cars with more autonomy

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 CALCULATION OF ELECTRIC CAR RECHARGE TIME

👉 Electric car columns on the highway

👉 latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK