If 2022 has been a year to frame for DR Automobiles, 2023 promises to be a season equally full of surprises for the Molise brand. The car manufacturer founded by Massimo Di Risio is in fact preparing to launch the DR 1 EV, a new electric city car which will a price list between 20 and 25,000 euros. The new model of the Macchia di Isernia brand is part of the product offensive which will see a total of 17 new models on the market also through the new brands Ickx and Sportequipe.

The new DR 1 EV, or DR 1 Electric, which is not to be confused with the DR 1 which went on sale between 2013 and 2019, will be an all-electric city car, twin to the Chery eQ1, the Chinese small car on tap from the partner company of DR Automobiles. The technical specifications of the car that will be distributed on the Italian market are not yet known, but judging by the design affinities it is easy to think that even under the skin there will be several similarities between the two cars. As for the eQ1, the powertrain consists of a electric motor permanent magnet synchronous from 40hp And 120Nm of torque which guarantees an electronically limited maximum speed of 100 km/h. All combined with a lithium-ion battery from 38 kWh which offers a range of 301 km in the NEDC cycle.

As for the charging times, it ranges from 5 to 7 hours using a 6.6 kW charger ACwhile for fast charging in direct current they are needed 30 to 50 minutes to go from 30% to 80%. In any case, we will have to wait for the next few weeks to have precise confirmations regarding the technical details of the new DR 1 EV. The official debut of the new electric car from Macchia di Isernia is in fact scheduled for the month of March. Who knows if this model too will prove to be an authentic best seller for the Molise brand, also considered a price list which, thanks to the incentives, could be further lowered, making the price highly competitive.