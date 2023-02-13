It arrives on the market new electric car DR 1.0 EV, low cost equipped with a 31 kWh lithium battery which allows an autonomy of 210km in the WLTP cycle and 294 in the urban cycle. A permanent magnet synchronous motor 61 HP (45 kW) and 150 Nmcoupled to the rear axle, pushes the small electric car to a maximum speed of 120 km/h. But the real strength of him is the price, less than 20,000 euros thanks to the government incentives.
DR 1.0 EV features
There DR 1.0 EV for characteristics, which it shares with its “Chinese” twin Chery eQ1sold by the Chinese brand Chery Automobileit’s a city car aiming to steal the city scene from smartwhich in the meantime has grown in size to become a small SUV. The DR 1.0, unlike the old one ForTwois slightly larger and can carry up to 4 people but equally you park anywhere.
Indeed, the electric car is 320 cm long, 167 cm wide, 155 high and has a wheelbase of 215 cm. Baggage has a capacity of 110 litreswhich arrives at 630 if the rear seat backrests are folded down.
Then it is particularly light thanks to the shell in aluminum and composite materials. The weight of the car is 1,050kg in running order (1,275 kg fully loaded).
The suspension is MacPherson up front and Multilink with stabilizer bar at the rear. The braking system provides four disc brakes (self-ventilating front), while the alloy wheels are 15″ and fitted with tyres 165/65 R15.
DR 1.0 EV engine, battery and range
The synchronous electric motor a permanent magnets of the DR 1.0 EV develops 61 HP (45 kW) and 150 Nm of torque and allows the electric car to reach an electronically limited top speed of 120 km/h. The acceleration from 0 to 50 km/h takes 5 seconds.
The motor is powered by a lithium battery 31 kWhwhich guarantees aautonomy equal to 210 km in WLTP and 294 in the urban cycle.
For the recharging operation it is equipped with a socket CCS Combo2which allows you to replenish in AC at home and from columns with a maximum recharging power of 6.6 kW and in direct current until 40 kW.
DR 1.0 EV technology
The DR.1.0 EV is an economical electric car that doesn’t give up on technology, especially on board. In fact, a 9.7″ infotainment displayCompatible with Android Auto And Apple CarPlay.
The instrument panel is also completely digital, while on the console there is the automatic parking brake button with auto hold function and a compartment for the smartphone wireless charging.
DR 1.0 EV price
The DR 1.0 EV is offered in a single full optional set-up at the list price of 25,900 eurosin line with the costs of the Dacia Spring, the low-cost electric car. On the price DR also applies a discount of 1,000 euros which, in case of scrapping and state incentive, bring the final price to 19,900 euros (5.000 of Ecobonus).
Without a vehicle to give back, the price remains interesting, considering that we are talking about an electric car: 21,900 euros.
DR 1.0 EV data sheet
Motor
- Permanent magnet synchronous
- Battery: 31kWh
- Maximum power: 61 HP (45 kW)
- Max torque: 150Nm
- Max speed: 120km/h
- Acceleration 0-50 km/h: in 5 seconds
- Acceleration 0-100 km/h: in 17 seconds
Dimensions and weight
- Curb weight: 1,050 kg
- Fully loaded weight: 1,275 kg
- Load capacity: 110/630 dm3
Transmission
- Front-wheel drive
- Automatic gearbox
- Number of gears: 1
Reload
- Charging socket: CCS Combo2
- Working temperature: -30~60℃
- Autonomy: 294.11 km urban cycle Wltp – 210 km combined cycle Wltp
- AC charger: 6.6 kW
- DC Charger: 40kW
- Slow charge 0-100%: 6.5 hours
- Slow charge 20-80%: 3.9 hours
- Fast charge 0-80%: 50 minutes
- Fast charge 20-80%: 35 minutes
- Charging cycles: 1,000
- Battery warranty: 96 months (8 years) or 100,000km
Brakes
- Front: ventilated disc brakes
- Rear: disc brakes
Suspensions
- Front: MacPherson Independents
- Rear: Independent Multilink system with anti-roll stabilizer bar
You look for
- Alloy 15 inch 165/65 R15
Photo DR 1.0 EV
DR 1.0 EV video spot
