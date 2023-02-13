DR Automobiles is offering another car that is preparing to “revolutionise urban mobility”. It’s about the DR 1.0 EV, the electric city car of the brand from Macchia d’Isernia which, thanks to a complete offer and an affordable price, aims at the heart of segment A of cars on tap. The Molise-based carmaker thus has a new entry level, an entry-level model to the range with a price list of 25,900 euros which, however, can be significantly lowered thanks to the 1,000-euro bonus for all customers launched by the brand founded by Massimo Di Risio and above all thanks to the state incentives with scrapping that bring the cost down to 19,900 euros.

Based on the Chery eQ1, the DR 1.0 EV is 3.20 meters long, 1.55 meters high, 1.67 meters wide and has a wheelbase of 2.15 meters. Ultra-compact dimensions but despite this it offers space for up to four passengers who can sit in the passenger compartment without worries. The small size makes it a perfect city animal, allowing high manoeuvrability. At the same time, there is also space to load objects with a capacity of 110 liters which becomes 630 liters if the rear seats are folded down. The powertrain consists of a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor delivering 61 HP and 150 Nm of torque, combined with a 31 kWh lithium-ion battery (gross capacity, DR did not provide net capacity specifications). The performances speak of a shot from 0 to 100 km/h in 17 seconds and a maximum speed of 120 km/h. DR 1.0 EV is equipped with 15” alloy wheels with 165/65R15 tires and an advanced suspension system for a car in this segment, with MacPherson at the front and Multilinks with stabilizer bar at the rear.

The house of Macchia d’Isernia has specified that the range of the 1.0 EV is 210 km in the WLTP mixed cycle that go up 294 km in the urban cycle. As far as recharging times are concerned, 6 hours are needed for a complete recharge with the Molise city car which is equipped with a CCS Combo2 charger compatible with both alternating current columns up to 6.6 kW and direct current ones, with charge at 40 kW. It then drops to 3.9 hours to cover 20-80% while with the rapid columns it takes 35 minutes to reach 80% of the travel range. Only one full optional set-up provided, with digital cluster, 9.7″ infotainment system display compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and four colors to choose from, with the possibility of a contrasting roof.