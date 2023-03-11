This Thursday (9) the Federal Public Defender’s Office (DPU) filed a lawsuit with the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to guarantee the expropriation of land and the confiscation of assets from companies caught using workers in conditions analogous to slavery.

In the writ of injunction filed with the Supreme Court, the body argues that the measure is provided for in Article 243 of the Constitution, but has not yet been regulated.

Related news:

The action requests the immediate use of Law 8257 of 1991 to expropriate rural and urban properties that use workers in conditions analogous to slavery. The norm is applied in the expropriation of cases of drug cultivation.

The DPU requests that the assets be used in actions for agrarian reform and popular housing programs.

According to federal public defender Bruno Arruda, the objective is to financially punish those who use this type of labor. “Despite all the efforts that Brazil has been making to combat work similar to slavery, the number of people rescued in recent years has increased,” he said.

wineries

Earlier, the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT) informed that it had signed a conduct adjustment term (TAC) with the wineries Aurora, Garibaldi and Salton, involved in the act of working similar to slavery in Bento Gonçalves (RS), on February 22nd.

Under the agreement, the wineries pledged to pay R$ 7 million in compensation, R$ 5 million for collective moral damages and R$ 2 million for individual damages, to be divided among those rescued. The payment deadline is 15 days from the date the list of beneficiaries is provided.