The Federal Public Defender’s Office (DPU) has spoken out about the impossibility of legally applying the thesis of ‘reverse racism’ in Brazil. In a technical note released on Tuesday (2), the agency points out the need for the rules that identify and criminalize racism to receive a historical interpretation, and cannot be understood and applied literally. The statement comes in the context of the trial of a habeas corpus filed with the Court of Justice of Alagoas (TJ-AL) in a case in which the occurrence of racial injury against a white man is being investigated.

Prepared by the DPU Ethnic-Racial Policy Working Groupthe note warns of the risks that the thesis could spread as a valid argument in the Brazilian Judiciary. Defenders argue that the Racism Law (Law No. 7,716/89) aims to protect social groups that have been historically discriminated against due to their very existence.

In the document, the DPU cites as potential victims of racism, for example, “the black population, indigenous peoples, practitioners of religions and religiosities of African origin, African and Latin immigrants, all of whom belong to groups that have been silenced, persecuted and even exterminated by centuries of European colonization in the Americas. People belonging to historically hegemonic and privileged communities are not eligible for inclusion in this group.”

The note also highlights that, when identifying possible victims of racism, it is important not to forget the discriminatory practices of Brazilian society that have always targeted groups that have suffered and continue to suffer the process of marginalization and social and cultural exclusion.

“Now, to say that a white person is a victim of racism in Brazil is based on the invention of a historical and social context of exclusion, silencing, violence and extermination that never existed for this population segment. Obviously, neither the law nor the courts have the capacity to (re)construct this History, which, at the end of the day, could not even be considered a revision, but rather a true historical denialism”, says the DPU in the document.

The DPU emphasizes that it is a mistake to interpret the legislation literally, allowing anyone to be a victim of racism. “When interpreting this law, the judge must consider as discriminatory any attitude or treatment given to a person or minority groups that causes embarrassment, humiliation, shame, fear or undue exposure, and that would not normally be given to other groups due to color, ethnicity, religion or origin,” says the text.

“The potential adoption of the ‘reverse racism’ thesis by the Judiciary denies that discriminatory, segregationist and violent practices in Brazilian society have always focused on specific ethnic-racial groups, such as the black population and indigenous peoples. It goes further. It creates a precedent that discredits and even invalidates the historical anti-racist struggle, since it opens up divergence regarding the real meaning of racism in Brazil”, continues the technical note.

The demonstration also highlights the need for the rules that identify and criminalize racism in Brazil to receive a historical, systematic and teleological interpretation. “It is not possible to use a rule created to protect specific groups and people, because they are victims of racial discrimination, to safeguard individuals or groups without any history of suffering from racism.”

Understand the case

In January of this year, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Alagoas filed a complaint of racial injury against a black man, based on a criminal complaint from an Italian who said that his “dignity, decorum and reputation had been offended due to his European race”. In the initial document, the Italian’s lawyer says that “the offenses made by the defendant [acusado] tarnished the image and offended the subjective honor” of their client.

A Alagoan justice accepted the complaint and made the black man a defendant for racial injury, who had said to the Italian: “that European, white, slave-owning head of yours doesn’t let you see anything beyond yourself.”

In the action, the judges of the TJ-AL used as an argument to reject the request to close the criminal action that “the crime in question can be committed against any person, regardless of their color, race or ethnicity, and is characterized by offending someone’s dignity. In this sense, the Law fully protects, regardless of [sic] of their ethnic origin.”

According to the Instituto Negro de Alagoas (Ineg), responsible for defending black men, he had been harmed by the European in relation to the purchase of land, and also had an employment relationship with him.

By using the law to punish a black man for alleged racism committed against a white man of European origin, the action admits the existence of “reverse racism,” a true legal aberration, in the institute’s assessment. In view of this, Ineg is considering taking the case to the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) for analysis.

For the DPU, the case shows that even when the law is made to protect minority groups, they end up being criminalized by the state apparatus. In this case, through a superficial hermeneutic that legitimizes literal interpretations, strengthening the constraint on vulnerable groups based on the thesis of “reverse racism”.

“In view of all of the above, it is concluded that the thesis of “reverse racism” is not legally viable, as it can only find resonance in common sense and in environments devoid of scientific parameters and any historical and social analysis of Brazilian reality”, states the technical note.