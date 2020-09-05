North Korean authorities may be preparing to test a medium-range ballistic missile from a submarine, reports TASS…

This is reported by experts from the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

The representatives of the center came to this conclusion after studying satellite images of the Shinpo shipyard on the east coast of the republic.

It is known that they capture a ship that the DPRK authorities can use to test ballistic missiles of the Pukkinson-3 submarines.

Experts note that these images are “suggestive”, but do not give final conclusions about the preparation for the missile tests.

Earlier satellite images showed that the recent flooding in North Korea may have damaged pumping stations connected to the country’s main nuclear facility in Yongbyon.