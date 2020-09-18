The court in Nakhodka sentenced a fisherman from the DPRK to seven years in prison for attacking border guards, writes “Kommersant”referring to the regional prosecutor’s office.

Rybak was found guilty of using violence dangerous to life and health against a government official and sentenced to seven years in prison. He will serve his sentence in a general regime colony.

We will remind, in September last year, border guards detained a ship that was engaged in illegal squid hunting. During the arrest, the fishermen of this vessel attacked the border guards. One of the fishermen was killed during the arrest. Another of the ship’s crew members was sentenced to four years in a general regime colony. Criminal cases are pending against 15 more attackers.