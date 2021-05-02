The actions of a non-governmental organization (NGO) that unites defectors from the North living in the Republic of Korea, which at the end of April sent a new batch of leaflets criticizing its leadership to the DPRK, represent a serious provocation.

This is stated in the published on May 1 by the Central Telegraph Agency of Korea (TsTAK) the statement of the deputy head of the propaganda and agitation department of the Central Committee of the Labor Party of Korea, Kim Yeo-jong.

“It is impossible to hide dissatisfaction with such dirty deeds. We regard such actions as a serious provocation against our state and will consider retaliatory actions. Whatever they are, responsibility for them will rest entirely with the South Korean authorities, ”the commentary says.

From April 25 to April 29, NGO activists launched 10 balloons with 500 booklets, 500 thousand campaign leaflets and 5 thousand one-dollar bills in the DPRK from the border regions of Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces.

In June last year, a conflict erupted between South Korea and the DPRK after anti-government leaflets appeared on the territory of North Korea, which were delivered from the South using balloons.

After that, the DPRK authorities announced that they were “cutting off” all communication lines with South Korea. According to Pyongyang, “inter-Korean relations have reached an end point,” and negotiations with the Republic of Korea have been disappointing.

In April 2018, the head of the DPRK Kim Jong-un met with the President of South Korea Moon Jae-in at the border Panmunjom. In the course of it, the parties agreed to cooperate on the complete disarmament of the peninsula and the elimination of propaganda tools in the border areas.

Kim Jong-un became the first North Korean leader since 1953 to visit the South.