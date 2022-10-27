On October 26, a sniper from the Storm detachment of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) spoke about a captured Ukrainian-made UAR-10 sniper rifle.

According to him, it is produced according to American technologies, its components are completely NATO-style.

“Actually, it was originally an AR-10 rifle, which was released in America. They brought here, to Ukraine, components, brought machine tools … UKROP name, UAR-10. Fighting qualities … in fact, this is an SVD (Dragunov sniper rifle. – Ed.), That is, the working distance is 800 m, ”said the sniper “RIA News”.

On October 25, Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov spoke about captured Ukrainian equipment from Russian fighters. He explained that the armor of captured vehicles is being repainted, and the insides are being dismantled for spare parts. So, a power plant was dismantled from a Ukrainian T-80 tank, which will be restored and installed on a Russian military tank.

After the repair, the servicemen conduct test tests to check the combat capability of the equipment.

Prior to that, on September 22, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian paratroopers captured Ukrainian captured armored vehicles during the liquidation of nationalist units. Among the trophies are a Ukrainian-made armored personnel carrier, retrofitted with a foreign anti-aircraft gun (BTR-ZU), and an infantry fighting vehicle (BMP-2) transferred by the Baltic countries.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

