The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin responded to the promise of Russian President Vladimir Putin not to abandon Donbass. This was reported by the radio station “Moscow speaking”.

According to him, the DPR constantly feels the help and support from Moscow, including humanitarian aid, the issuance of Russian passports and the vaccination against coronavirus. The course towards rapprochement with Russia is fixed in the ideological doctrine “Russian Donbass”, which “will form the basis for making the most important state decisions.”

“In turn, we will always defend the Great Motherland (in Donbass, the region is considered a historical part of Russia – approx. “Lenta.ru”), defending our common values ​​to the last, ”the politician emphasized.

Pushilin added that the DPR expects to strengthen interaction with the neighboring state through active cross-border cooperation in order to become part of the “Greater Russia” in the future.

The fact that Russia “will not abandon the Donbass in spite of everything”, Putin said at a closed meeting with editors of Russian media, later the excerpt was published on the TV channel “Russia 24”.