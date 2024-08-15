Mash: DPR resident stabbed a man to death after suspecting him of cheating on her with a mutual friend

In the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a local resident killed her lover out of jealousy. This was reported by Telegram– Mash channel in Donbass.

According to the channel, a man from Makeyevka came to a romantic dinner with his lover. But the woman did not like that the victim was talking tenderly to their mutual friend. She suspected that the man was cheating on her with a friend. The hostess grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest. He did not survive.

The man was found two weeks later. The attacker was detained. She faces up to 15 years in prison.

