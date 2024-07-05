Pushilin: Two civilians fell victim to HIMARS strike in Volnovakha, 10 wounded

Two civilians were killed in a strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) from a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher on Volnovakha in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), 10 were wounded. This was stated by the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin in his Telegram-channel.

Pushilin reported the shelling of Volnovakha from HIMARS on the afternoon of July 5. According to him, as a result of the strike, two employees of the construction company “GorStroy” received injuries incompatible with life, and four more employees were wounded.

“In Volnovakha, two civilians were killed and 10 were wounded,” the head of the DPR reported. As a result of the second strike, two rescuers who arrived at the scene were injured.