On the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), firing points of the Ukrainian security forces were suppressed. This was announced on Wednesday, March 10, by the DPR People’s Militia Department.

It is noted that since the beginning of the current day, the military personnel of Ukraine have committed 5 military provocations with the release of 10 mines, the caliber of which was equal to 120 mm.

“In order to protect the civilian population, our defenders were forced to return fire to suppress the enemy’s firepower. As a result, the mortar crew of the 36th Marine Brigade was destroyed. The enemy’s losses are being clarified “, – leads “RIA News” words of the representative of the department.

It is also reported that one person on the territory of the DPR was killed and one was wounded, he was provided with timely medical assistance.

“We are sorry to inform you that, fulfilling our duty to protect citizens, the defender of our republic died. We express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased soldier, ”said a representative of the People’s Militia of the DPR.

The beginning of the battle between the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) became known on the same day. The LPR indicated that over the past day, the Ukrainian military violated the ceasefire four times and fired at the LPR from mortars. The militiamen managed to suppress the firing points of the security forces with return fire.

On March 3, a police officer from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was killed by sniper fire from Ukrainian security forces.

The parties to the conflict agreed on a new truce in Donbass in July 2020. Nevertheless, the issue of a political settlement was not resolved, the Minsk agreements were not implemented, and the negotiations were sabotaged. Since the beginning of this year, the number of shelling has begun to grow again – the OSCE has registered almost 900 cases of ceasefire violations.