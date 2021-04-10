The self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has recorded an increase in shelling from Ukraine. This is reported by the Donetsk news agency with reference to the DPR representation in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime (JCCC).

So, over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) violated the indefinite ceasefire three times, 68 ammunition was used. Over the previous day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired 28 rounds of ammunition across the DPR.

Thus, the intensity of fire on the territory of the republic has more than doubled.

Earlier, the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin said that Ukraine is ready for a large-scale war in the Donbass. According to him, Kiev is pulling a lot of military equipment and soldiers to the contact line.

Another aggravation of the situation in Donbass began at the end of March. Ukraine and the self-proclaimed republics accuse each other of increasing shelling and moving military equipment in the area of ​​the contact line. Kiev announced an increase in Moscow’s military presence in Donbass, the Russian side rejects these statements.