The DPR representative office in the JCCC said that over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces violated the truce four times.

From the Ukrainian side, as reported in the republic, 23 grenades were fired at Gorlovka, and small arms were also used.

It is noted that there are no victims of provocations, the material damage has not yet been calculated.

On February 18, the Ukrainian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire six times.