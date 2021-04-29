The meeting of the presidents of Ukraine and Russia, Vladimir Zelensky and Vladimir Putin, is impossible due to disagreements between them, just as Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin could not meet during the Great Patriotic War. This opinion was expressed by the former Deputy Prime Minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Andrey Purgin, reports URA.RU.

He noted that the head of the Ukrainian state is not too interested in a meeting with the Russian leader, especially without the countries participating in the Normandy format, which mediate the negotiations.

Related materials Covers with war Shooting, missile strikes and deaths of children: conflict in Donbass flares up with renewed vigor

“It would be strange for Zelensky to meet with the president of a country that Ukraine accuses of all sins and with which it is at war. It would be if Hitler had called Stalin and tried to meet with him, ”compared Purgin.

In addition, Ukraine has adopted laws concerning Crimea and Donbass and recognizing Russia as an aggressor, the former Deputy Prime Minister of the DPR added. He added that it is impossible “to move from diplomacy to male relationships instead of state ones,” and stressed that states do not interact this way.

Former DPR official representative in Russia Andrey Rodkin added that the only topic during the meeting between Putin and Zelensky should be the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, otherwise it loses all meaning.

Earlier, the adviser to the Kiev delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbass and the adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Oleksiy Arestovich, said that one of the topics at a possible meeting between Putin and Zelensky would be the modernization of the Minsk agreements. He noted that, in his opinion, the Minsk agreements have not been working since 2015. According to the adviser, the modernization of the agreements is not only an initiative of Ukraine, but also a “common diplomatic front.”