The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Natalia Nikonorova questioned Ukraine’s ability to quickly end the war in Donbass, despite the statements of its representatives. A message about this appeared on the official website foreign policy department.

According to her, Ukrainian diplomats regularly announce unrealistic deadlines for the end of the conflict, while over the course of several years coordinating even “elementary” steps to reduce tension. “We have been trying to agree on the Steinmeier formula from Kiev for almost three years, and for more than two years to agree on measures to strengthen the ceasefire,” Nikoronova said.

Related materials

She added that over the past six years, none of the clauses of the Minsk Agreements has yet been fully implemented and accused Kiev of dragging out the negotiation process. “And how, in such circumstances, Ukraine is going to resolve the conflict in a week, (…) it is absolutely incomprehensible to us,” the minister emphasized.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba predicted the end of the war in Donbass in a week, if “Moscow politically decides to stick to its own promises.” He added that Kiev had long thought out in detail the methods of holding local elections and withdrawing troops.

Relations between Kiev and Moscow deteriorated sharply after the reunification of Crimea with Russia in March 2014 and the outbreak of conflict in Donbass in April of the same year. Part of Donetsk and Luhansk regions proclaimed independence. Kiev tried to return them by force, but to no avail. Ukraine accuses Russia of armed aggression and occupation of Crimea and Donbass regions. Moscow does not consider itself a party to the conflict and rejects claims.