The military of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was allowed to open fire to suppress the emplacements of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Reported by Interfax…

“Units of the People’s Militia have been given permission to conduct preemptive fire to suppress and destroy enemy firing points,” the press service of the People’s Militia of the DPR said in a statement.

On February 12, the speaker of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Oleksiy Arestovich admitted that the Ukrainian military was opening fire on the enemy in Donbas despite the ceasefire. At the same time, according to him, Ukraine cannot initiate the actual cancellation of the ceasefire, since this could be followed by “an impartial reaction of the world community.”

Earlier, the first president of Ukraine, head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG Leonid Kravchuk gave an interview to Lente.ru. In it, he commented on the call to the Armed Forces of Ukraine “to respond with a shot to every shot”, without knowing whether it was “a provocation or not.” “If they shoot and kill, then what should we do? Silence? Let’s be human! I urge you not to start shooting, but to respond, ”said Kravchuk. He assured that Ukraine will never launch a military campaign against the self-proclaimed republics.

On July 27, 2020, an indefinite ceasefire was declared in Donbass, agreed within the framework of the TCG by representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the OSCE. This attempt to comply with the ceasefire agreement is the 21st in a row.

Relations between Kiev and Moscow deteriorated sharply after the reunification of Crimea with Russia in March 2014 and the outbreak of conflict in Donbass in April of the same year. Part of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence. Kiev tried to return them by force, but to no avail. Ukraine accuses Russia of armed aggression and occupation of Crimea and Donbass regions. The Kremlin rejects the claim.