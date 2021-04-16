The self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has initiated the convening of an emergency meeting of the security subgroup of the Contact Group for resolving the situation in Donbass. This was announced on Friday, April 16, by the press secretary of the DPR delegation in the Contact Group Vladislav Moskovsky.

The reason was the death of a civilian as a result of shelling by the Kiev security forces.

An emergency meeting of the working group on security issues with the aim of immediate agreement within the framework of the coordination mechanism in connection with the incident is proposed to be held at the next convenient date for all participants, according to the message of the Moscow delegation in the Telegram channel.

Earlier on Friday, during a briefing, a representative of the People’s Militia Department of the DPR said that during the week, military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine violated the ceasefire 36 times.

“The enemy carried out fire provocations using 120-mm and 82-mm mortars, infantry fighting vehicles, anti-aircraft guns, various types of grenade launchers and small arms,” ​​the press service said.

The death of a civilian in the Kiev region of Donetsk became known the day before. Now the DPR notes that the representatives of the republic informed the representatives of the OSCE international mission about the death of the man, but they, in turn, did not come to the scene.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the country is ready to return to a meaningful diplomatic dialogue on Donbass at any time. He stressed that the country expects any scenario for the development of events and strives for a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

On the same day, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov noted that Moscow does not believe that it is necessary to completely calm down on the situation in Donbass, it is necessary to carefully monitor the situation on the contact line.

A day earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed concern about the situation on the contact line in Donbass. According to her, Kiev does not want to seek a settlement in Donbass by peaceful and diplomatic means.

On April 13, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kiev is aimed at a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Donbass. At the same time, he stressed that Ukraine will not lose its vigilance if “a spiral of violence begins.”

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup and the new government in Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian authorities blame Russia for the current situation. Moscow has repeatedly noted that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict. The issues of its settlement are being discussed in the Minsk and Normandy formats – with the participation of Ukraine, Russia, France, Germany.