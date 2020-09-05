The self-proclaimed Donetsk Individuals’s Republic (DPR) will destroy the engineering constructions of the Ukrainian safety forces on the demarcation line in Donbass. The top of the DPR Denis Pushilin wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

He pressured that the Ukrainian facet didn’t fulfill the justified necessities of the DPR and didn’t get rid of the violations. “On this regard, I formally declare that in accordance with paragraph” e “of extra measures, I made a decision to difficulty an order to open hearth on illegally erected engineering constructions within the space of ​​the settlement of Shumy,” Pushilin stated.

Associated supplies

He specified that the authorities of the self-proclaimed republic will ship an official notification of their resolution to the Contact Group.

“The detailed coordinates of the situation of the operation will likely be communicated to the Ukrainian facet via [Совместный центр по контролю и координации режима прекращения огня] JCCC. I name on the Ukrainian facet to make sure the absence of personnel within the indicated space from 08:00 on September 7, 2020, “the top of the republic concluded, including that” we don’t want human casualties. “

Earlier, Pushilin warned that the DPR would destroy the positions of the Ukrainian military if Kiev didn’t present an act on the elimination of the erected constructions on the contact line by September 3. In Donetsk, they declare that Kiev is engaged in lively engineering tools of its positions, violating the indefinite ceasefire regime.

On July 22, extra measures have been agreed to make sure the ceasefire. The truce entered into drive on July 27. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Kiev had no fight losses in 31 days.

In 2014, a part of the Donetsk and Luhansk areas declared independence after the change of energy in Ukraine. Kiev tried to return them by drive and accuses Russia of occupation. The Kremlin rejects the declare.