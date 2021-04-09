The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, considered the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about Kiev’s joining NATO to end the conflict in Donbass as ridiculous. He told about this in an interview with Izvestia.

Pushilin noted that in this case Zelensky’s desire alone is not enough. He urged to ask the citizens of Ukraine about joining NATO, who are more aware of the risks this step carries. In addition, the politician recalled the rules of the alliance, according to which a candidate country should not have unresolved ethnic, territorial and political conflicts.

According to the head of the DPR, the visits of the President of Ukraine to the contact line in Donbass also do not create prospects for resolving the conflict. He stressed that Zelensky prioritizes the military method.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine in Donbass visited the positions of the troops on the front line of the defense, where, according to Kiev, the largest number of violations of the comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire was recorded. He spoke with the military, who told him about the situation on the line of contact. Zelensky thanked them for their service, presented state awards and gifts.

The trip of the Ukrainian leader to Donbass took place against the background of yet another aggravation on the line of contact. Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics accuse each other of violating the ceasefire. Ukraine also accuses Russia of pulling troops to the border. Moscow announces Kiev’s provocative actions.