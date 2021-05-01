The head of the Donetsk self-proclaimed republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin accused Ukraine of escalating the conflict in Donbass. He is quoted by RIA News…

According to the politician, the situation in the region is not getting calmer. Ukraine continues to pull together troops and equipment and violates the ceasefire.

“Since December-January we see how the situation is growing. Taking into account the amount of equipment, the personnel that pulls [Киев в Донбасс]… And now, despite all sorts of statements about attempts to even agree on the observance of the ceasefire, it is not getting quieter, ”said Pushilin.

In early April, the head of the DPR, in an interview with Lenta.ru, said that the resumption of full-scale hostilities in Donbass is beneficial to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to him, he is going to aggravate the conflict in order to distract people from growing internal problems.