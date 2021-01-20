The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin in an interview with RIA News announced its readiness to hold a second referendum on the status of Donbass.

“We have not lost, but only strengthened our faith in freedom, humanism and human rights, we are ready to re-show our striving for those ideals and values ​​for the sake of which people took to the streets in 2014,” said the agency’s source.

According to Pushilin, the attention of the world community now needs to be drawn, first of all, to the region’s commitment to full respect for the norms and principles of international law.

In this regard, the head of the DPR stressed that the local authorities are ready to assist any international observers who want to be convinced of the free expression of the will of citizens regarding the republic’s self-determination.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow will not remain indifferent to the fate of the inhabitants of Donbass, which, in his opinion, has been torn away by Ukraine and is living under a blockade from its homeland.

Meanwhile, the head of the Ukrainian state hopes for the help of the newly elected US President Joseph Biden in resolving the conflict in Donbass.