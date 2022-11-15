Deputy of the People’s Council of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Vladislav Brig, commenting on the awarding of the title “City of Military Glory” to Mariupol, noted in an interview with Izvestia that Russia, thus, pays tribute to the memory of the ancestors who fought in the Great Patriotic War (WWII) and liberated this city from the Nazi invaders.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday awarded the title of “City of Military Glory” to Melitopol (Zaporozhye region) and Mariupol (DPR). Also, the cities of Gorlovka and Lugansk were awarded the title of “City of Labor Valor”.

“There are two points here, the first is that we pay tribute to the memory of our ancestors, who once fought in the Second World War and liberated Mariupol, and, probably, here is the continuity to the moment when Mariupol was liberated and Mariupol became a Russian city – this is a Russian title, this the title was awarded to Russian cities following the results of the Second World War, so we believe that the Russian city of Mariupol should have this title,” said Brig.

Commenting on the assignment of the title of “City of labor prowess” to Gorlovka, the deputy pointed out that during the Second World War a large amount of coal was mined there, which helped the army.

“Then [Горловка] there was a rear city, therefore, I think it would also be logical to draw this path of continuity between Gorlovka – WWII and Gorlovka today, ”concluded Brig.

In April, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation launched a multimedia historical portal “Mariupol. Liberation”, which is dedicated to one of the most important episodes of the Donbass operation of 1943. On the portal you can find information about how the battles for Mariupol took place, the names of heroes and units that fanned themselves with glory in the fight against fascism.

On October 19, Putin signed a decree on the introduction of martial law in the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. On September 30, following the results of referendums, the President of the Russian Federation signed agreements on the inclusion of these territories into the Russian Federation.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

