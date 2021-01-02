The self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) reacted to the words of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky about his desire to tell citizens about the world, being “on Artem Street in Donetsk”. Representatives of the people’s militia noted that first, the head of state must fulfill the agreements. Relevant statement published on the website of the department.

Related materials

Representatives of the republic turned to Zelensky after his New Year’s greetings, where he spoke about the need to reach an agreement in the conflict. However, the DPR said that the development of the situation depends on the actions of the president himself.

“Your New Year’s wishes to say the words about achieving peace while on the streets of the capital of the DPR are quite realistic. To do this, the Ukrainian side needs to fulfill the agreements reached on the peaceful settlement of the conflict, and then, perhaps, we will invite you to Donetsk, ”the DPR explained.

The authorities of the republic also commented on Zelensky’s statement about his dream to write on the Yalta beach the phrase that Crimea belongs to Ukraine. They considered that the president had in mind the village of Yalta, which is located near Mariupol, and said that the head of state would have difficulty getting to the place due to the lack of roads.

The discussion in the DPR was prompted by Zelensky’s statement, with which he addressed the citizens of the country before the New Year. Thus, the President of Ukraine expressed hope for reaching an armistice and returning the uncontrolled territories to Kiev. “I want not to speak [улице] Bankova in Kiev that peace will come, but say on [улице] Artem in Donetsk that peace has come in Ukraine. And write that Crimea – Ukraine is not on the Internet, but on the sand on the beach in Yalta, ”Zelensky said.