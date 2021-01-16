The unrecognized Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LENR) People’s Republics will unilaterally hand over to Ukraine a group of its citizens held in places of confinement on the territory of the self-proclaimed states. On Saturday, January 16, reports Interfax…

In a joint statement by representatives of Lugansk and Donetsk at the Minsk talks, Vladislav Deinogo and Natalia Nikanorova, it is said that this decision was made through the mediation of the leader of the Ukrainian party “Opposition Platform – For Life” Viktor Medvedchuk.

At the same time, it is noted that Kiev will be transferred to persons “who did not take any part in hostilities against the republics and upon returning to Ukraine will not be able to harm Donbass and its inhabitants.” It is clarified that this list includes women, as well as elderly people and persons suffering from serious diseases.

The exact number of people who will be handed over to Kiev is not reported.

The armed conflict in eastern Ukraine began in 2014, when parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence after the radicals violently replaced the central government in Kiev. Ukraine accuses Russia of occupying these territories. Moscow rejects the claim.