The self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) accused the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of shelling several settlements under the control of the militia in Donbass.

As representatives of Donetsk said at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire in their Telegram-channel, in the period from March 24 to March 25, the Ukrainian security forces violated the ceasefire four times. The villages of Shakhty, Spartak, Novaya Tavria and Petrovskoye were hit by heavy mortars and grenade launchers.

In turn, representatives of Lugansk recorded two cases of violation of the ceasefire by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The villages of Lozovoe and Nizhnee Lozovoe were fired upon from mortars and grenade launchers, observers said in Telegram…

According to the latest data, casualties among the military or civilians in the region have been avoided. Kiev also did not report combat losses during the reporting period.

Earlier, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov presented a map of hostilities in the Donbass, on which American military experts estimated the number of groups of troops on both sides of the conflict. It is argued that the Armed Forces of Ukraine significantly outnumber the militia, but inferior in the number of tanks and artillery.

Relations between Kiev and Moscow deteriorated sharply after the reunification of Crimea with Russia in March 2014 and the outbreak of conflict in Donbass in April of the same year. Part of Donetsk and Luhansk regions proclaimed independence. Kiev tried to return them by force, but to no avail. Ukraine accuses Russia of armed aggression and occupation of Crimea and Donbass regions. Moscow does not consider itself a party to the conflict and rejects claims.