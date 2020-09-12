The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Friday released a ranking of states providing better ecosystems to startups. Gujarat has once again emerged as the best performing state in this ranking. Gujarat (Gujarat) has been the best performer among all the states and one union territory Delhi. Except Assam, all other northeastern states and union territories other than Delhi have been kept in separate category. Andaman and Nicobar islands have been the best performers in this category.

22 states and 3 union territories participated in it

On Friday, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal released the ranking and said that 22 states and 3 union territories have participated in it. This ranking has been decided on the basis of providing a better ecosystem to start-up entrepreneurs. According to the ranking framework released in 2019, 30 marks are awarded based on improvement in seven areas. This time states have been ranked by dividing them into two classes ‘Y’ and ‘X’. Y category includes all the union territories except Assam and Delhi. All other states and union territories are included in the X category. Andaman & Nicobar Islands has become the best performer in the Y category.

With the launch of the @StartupIndia initiative, India was able to give a big thrust to promote startups in the country. We have today the third largest startup ecosystem in the world. pic.twitter.com/FvvLm5fsM7– Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 11, 2020

Goyal said that in terms of startup funding, ‘Fund of Funds’ is supporting them and many PSUs are coming forward with creating dedicated funds for startups. He also gave a message to the startup that he should focus on three ‘P’ products (products), process (process), people (people) to promote a self-reliant India.

DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mahapatra said on the occasion that the department has so far identified 36,000 startups. He said that all the states are working to promote new emerging entrepreneurs. He said that four lakh employment opportunities have been created by starting startup work and creating a favorable environment in the country. In the ranking, states, union territories are classified into five categories.

States that perform better after Gujarat

Bihar, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan and Chandigarh have been ranked among the top performing states after Gujarat. At the same time, Haryana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Nagaland have been included in the statistical leader category. Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram and Sikkim have been ranked among the emerging startup ecosystems.