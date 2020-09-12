Gujarat is the best among all states and Union Territory of Delhi
According to DPIIT rankings, Gujarat became the best performer for the second consecutive year out of 22 states and 3 union territories in providing better ecosystem.
- Last Updated:September 12, 2020, 11:06 AM IST
22 states and 3 union territories participated in it
On Friday, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal released the ranking and said that 22 states and 3 union territories have participated in it. This ranking has been decided on the basis of providing a better ecosystem to start-up entrepreneurs. According to the ranking framework released in 2019, 30 marks are awarded based on improvement in seven areas. This time states have been ranked by dividing them into two classes ‘Y’ and ‘X’. Y category includes all the union territories except Assam and Delhi. All other states and union territories are included in the X category. Andaman & Nicobar Islands has become the best performer in the Y category.
With the launch of the @StartupIndia initiative, India was able to give a big thrust to promote startups in the country.
We have today the third largest startup ecosystem in the world. pic.twitter.com/FvvLm5fsM7– Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 11, 2020
Goyal said that in terms of startup funding, ‘Fund of Funds’ is supporting them and many PSUs are coming forward with creating dedicated funds for startups. He also gave a message to the startup that he should focus on three ‘P’ products (products), process (process), people (people) to promote a self-reliant India.
DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mahapatra said on the occasion that the department has so far identified 36,000 startups. He said that all the states are working to promote new emerging entrepreneurs. He said that four lakh employment opportunities have been created by starting startup work and creating a favorable environment in the country. In the ranking, states, union territories are classified into five categories.
States that perform better after Gujarat
Bihar, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan and Chandigarh have been ranked among the top performing states after Gujarat. At the same time, Haryana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Nagaland have been included in the statistical leader category. Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram and Sikkim have been ranked among the emerging startup ecosystems.
