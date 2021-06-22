The Belgian media company DPG Media wants to take over RTL Nederland and RTL Belgium. Which reports the Flemish newspaper The time Tuesday. DPG is publisher of, among other things, General Newspaper, de Volkskrant, Nu.nl and various regional newspapers. The Luxembourg RTL Group confirms to news agency ANP that it is “looking at the strategic options for RTL Netherlands and Belgium”, but would not comment further.

RTL put the Dutch and Belgian parts on sale earlier this year, according to rumors. The company previously sold the French channel M6 and is said to be working on a reshuffle of its portfolio. Last week, the binding bids from interested parties in the various components had to be received by the RTL group.

The takeover of the Belgian RTL branch would be DPG together with the French publisher Rossel, which the Belgian newspaper Le Soir spends. The two companies would pay between 200 and 250 million euros for RTL Belgium. In addition to DPG, telecom company VodafoneZiggo would also be in the race for a takeover of RTL Nederland. RTL Nederland includes the television channels RTL 4, RTL 5, RTL 7 and RTL Z, the weather site Buienradar and the streaming service Videoland.



Market concentration

The interest of DPG does not concern RTL Nieuws editor-in-chief Harm Taselaar, because the prospect of a takeover by DPG, according to him, is “extremely premature”. “In the context of market concentration in journalism, I wouldn’t get excited about it,” he says. “But viewed from RTL Nieuws you can say in a positive sense that we are complementary, since we are extremely good at video and DPG in the Netherlands is not. We only compete with their titles online.” He calls his editors “the most efficient there is” so “it would be bizarre to tinker with our editors.”

According to Taselaar, the fact that RTL Nieuws was recently placed in a separate BV has “nothing to do” with the delivery of RTL Nederland. The management of RTL explained to the trade magazine Villamedia about this two months ago that RTL Nieuws “actually operates as a production house with its own needs and its own dynamics, including fluctuations in the number of FTEs”. The resulting ‘complex reporting’ aims to simplify the management of the RTL group.