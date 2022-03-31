Home page world

Of: Anika Zuschke

split

A man is not particularly happy about the delivery of his package – and shares the incident on Twitter. The delivery service DPD reacts immediately.

Munich – Online trading is booming. The corona pandemic has also made a significant contribution to this. Because since shops had to close for weeks and the population was repeatedly in quarantine, online retailers and parcel services have been reporting records. In the course of this, deliverers have “become one of the pillars of society”, says Burkhard Heihoff, head of the German postal service provider Pitney Bowes sueddeutsche.de. However, the delivery of parcels does not always run smoothly. A Twitter user who complained about the DPD parcel service on the social network also noticed this – and promptly received an answer.

DPD delivery annoys customers: “It’s called service”

In 2020, every German received an average of 49 packages, according to postal service provider Pitney Bowes. It is inevitable that problems will arise with the crowd. Whether it is a cheeky message from a DHL delivery agent, after which the company first had to clarify, or just one DHL fail, which an influencer took with humor * – Parcels do not always arrive at their destination to the complete satisfaction of the recipient.

This is not the case with a Twitter user who posted his botched DPD delivery on the short message service. The photo shows a small package circled in red, which appears to be a few meters away from the garden fence. How did it get there? The user explains with the words: “Delivery by DPD[,] the package is thrown over the fence. That’s called service. How you want it.”

Parcel carrier simply throws the delivery over the fence – but DPD reacts immediately

Apart from the fact that a package should of course never be thrown, the delivery at the “deposit point” also seems unprotected from wind and weather. And this is not the first time that DPD has not chosen the storage location very cleverly: another Customer also expressed annoyance about the package delivery of the courier*.

In both cases, however, DPD reacted immediately. Under the Twitter user’s post, the delivery service wrote: “This is absolutely unacceptable and requires immediate clarification.” The company also asked for the package number and the recipient’s zip code via private message. In the course of this it can certainly be clarified whether the parcel carrier had a good reason for this delivery. One had an extremely understandable reason for a failed delivery DHL messenger who refused to deliver a package with a completely honest message*. * tz.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.