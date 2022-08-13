Home page World

Of: Armin T Linder

Split

Is this the DPD fail of the year? At first glance, a messenger made quite a lapse – but it’s not that simple after all.

Munich – Malfunctions of parcel services always cause a stir on the Internet. But the number of reactions to a DPD failure Reddit is most remarkable. On Saturday morning (13 August), the user CherryWorm posted a screenshot there. And in the first three hours, more than 2,000 reactions via upvotes/downvotes and around 100 comments had been collected.

The screenshot gets a lot of attention on Reddit. © Reddit

DPD screenshot shows: “Parking location: Please do not park under any circumstances!”

In addition to the date and time, the screenshot shows that the DPD deliverer “deposited the package as requested at the agreed location”. Underneath it says: “Parking place: Please do not park under any circumstances!” Well, that went really wrong.

But is DHL really to blame? A user defends the messenger and gets hundreds of likes for this comment: “So you have given permission to drop off and are surprised that your package is being dropped off? Delivery agent sees storage authorization in his app, delivery agent turns it off. What would your expectation be? That he takes it back with him even though the system says he should put it down?”

DPD-Fail: Was it the fault of the customer or the deliverer?

Another sees it differently: “Ideally, the deliverer should at least check Where he should turn the thing off. In front of the door? In the back garden? Push through the cat flap? Of course it’s not smart to ‘give’ a parking location at all if there isn’t one, but it always takes two.”

By the way, there is a good reason for not wanting the shipment to be discarded under any circumstances. Because when asked where the package was, the user replies: “I’ll find out in two weeks when my roommate comes back from vacation.” He also explains why the package made its way to him in the first place, although nobody is there and what DPD should have done with it. “Send it back after 7 days (or directly if you prefer). I had already tried to prevent the package from being sent, but the sender didn’t want to cooperate with that.”

In the end, it can definitely be checked off as “very stupid” – and maybe as the DPD fail of the year. Even if the messenger is at most partially to blame for this. Another DPD package landed with neighbors a few months ago – and they caused a huge scandal. (lin)