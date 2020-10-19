OVERALL ROUNDUP: ‘I ask you’ – Merkel calls for more discipline in the corona crisis

BERLIN – Limit social contacts, less partying, no vacation trips: In order to prevent the uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has urgently asked citizens for help. Every day counts now, said Merkel in her weekly video message published on Saturday. In other EU countries, some of the rules have been tightened drastically. In Paris and other French metropolises, for example, in view of the increasing number of infections, a night curfew has been in effect since the weekend.

Lauterbach: In the fight against the corona virus, the citizens are in demand

BERLIN – SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach is counting on people’s behavior in the fight against the coronavirus – less on containment measures. “It will depend on how the population behaves. That is more important than individual measures. Many conditions are difficult to check anyway,” said the doctor to the newspapers of the Funke media group (online Sunday, print Monday).

Consumers expect Corona restrictions for months

FRANKFURT – The vast majority of consumers in Germany do not expect the corona-related restrictions to end quickly. A good two thirds assumed that the restrictions in everyday life would last at least six months, reported the McKinsey management consultancy on Saturday based on a representative survey of 1053 German citizens.

Researcher: More than eight million corona infections in the US

WASHINGTON – More than eight million infections with the coronavirus have been recorded in the United States since the pandemic began. That came out on Friday from data from the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. The US recorded the highest absolute number of detected infections, followed by India with more than 7.3 million cases. In third place is Brazil, where more than 5.1 million infections have been registered. At the same time, experts assume a high number of unreported corona infections.

OVERALL ROUNDUP 2: Courts tear apart government measures against pandemic

Notwithstanding the ruling in Berlin, the state government in North Rhine-Westphalia decided that in the future in municipalities with 50 or more new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, a curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. must be imposed within seven days. This corresponds to the regulation that only came into force last weekend in Berlin, which is now obsolete again.

US budget deficit rose to $ 3.1 trillion due to Corona

WASHINGTON – Because of the Corona stimulus packages, the U.S. budget deficit has risen to $ 3.1 trillion. The minus in the 2020 financial year up to and including September was two trillion higher than estimated at the beginning of the year, as the Ministry of Finance said on Friday. Compared to last year, when the deficit was $ 984 billion, the deficit has tripled.

ROUNDUP / Nuclear Disarmament Treaty: USA rejects Putin’s proposal

MOSCOW / WASHINGTON – Four months before the expiry of the last major nuclear disarmament treaty, the US government rejected a proposal from Russian President Vladimir Putin to extend it. Putin’s proposal to extend the New Start Treaty without a freeze on the number of nuclear warheads was “a bummer,” said US President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor, Robert O’Brien, on Friday. “We hope that Russia will reassess its position before a costly arms race sets in.”

US ELECTION: Trump intensifies attacks on Biden – ‘He’s a criminal’

WASHINGTON – A good two weeks before the US presidential election, incumbent Donald Trump has intensified the attacks on his challenger Joe Biden and his family. “Joe Biden is and always was a corrupt politician,” said Trump on Saturday evening in Janesville, Wisconsin. “The Biden family is a criminal company.” Biden himself remained largely in the background during the election campaign over the weekend. He was due to perform in North Carolina later on Sunday.

Brexit and Corona: Moody’s lowers Britain’s creditworthiness

PARIS / LONDON – The US rating agency Moody’s has lowered the creditworthiness of Great Britain by one notch due to Brexit and the Corona crisis. Moody’s is now rating the UK’s long-term debt “Aa3” (previously “Aa2”), the rating agency said in Paris.

ROUNDUP 2 / Fierce dispute over Brexit trade pact: muscle games or no deal?

LONDON / BRUSSELS – The British government has made massive threats of the failure of negotiations on the Brexit trade pact. The chances of a deal have decreased. Brussels is not willing to compromise, said Minister of State Michael Gove on Sunday the Sky News channel. He had last estimated the chances of an agreement after the Brexit transition phase at the end of the year at 66 percent. Now Gove said, “It’s less.”

ROUNDUP: 5587 new corona infections in Germany

BERLIN – As expected, the health authorities in Germany reported comparatively few new corona infections within 24 hours. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the value on Sunday as 5587. The number of cases recorded is usually lower on Sundays and Mondays, also because not all health authorities transmit data to the RKI at the weekend. Compared to the 3483 infections on Sunday last week, the current value is significantly higher.

China restricts sensitive exports for national security reasons

BEIJING – China passed a law restricting sensitive exports for national security reasons on Saturday. The law applies to all companies in China, including foreign ones, the state television CCTV announced on Saturday. Observers see this as an instrument for possible counter-actions by Beijing after the US sanctions against several Chinese companies such as Huawei and TikTok.

