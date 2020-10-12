Tourism industry criticizes Corona accommodation bans

BERLIN – Tourism associations have sharply criticized the bans on accommodation in many federal states for holidaymakers from German corona risk areas. The German Tourism Association demanded uniform and understandable rules for traveling in Germany. “The chaos at the beginning of the autumn holidays shows once again that a coordinated approach by the federal and state governments is more urgent than ever,” the association announced on Monday in Berlin. This includes a realistic analysis of where the dangers are and where they are not.

ROUNDUP 2: Nobel Prize in Economics goes to US economists Milgrom and Wilson

STOCKHOLM – This year’s Nobel Prize for Economics goes to Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson. The two US economists will be honored for their improvements in auction theory and the invention of new auction formats, as the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Monday in Stockholm. Both teach at the US elite Stanford University.

Scholz insists on international consensus on digital tax

BERLIN – Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) insists on an international solution despite the delay in the negotiations on a digital tax. He is sure that there will be an agreement by summer 2021, Scholz told the German press agency. “Because it is important to me that we tackle aggressive tax structures with all our might and ensure fair taxation, especially for the large digital corporations, in an international consensus.”

US ELECTION/ ROUNDUP: Trump resumes campaign appearances

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump resumes his campaign trips after his Covid 19 illness. Trump kicks off in Florida – a potentially decisive state for the presidential election on November 3rd. For the next few days, Pennsylvania, Iowa and North Carolina are on the agenda. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases is rising in the United States – and when Trump made earlier appearances, many of his supporters did not wear masks and did not keep their distance.

Ministry of Labor rejects raising the mini job limit

BERLIN – Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) rejects an increase in the mini job limit. A spokesman for the ministry said on Monday, with a view to an internal coalition working group, that the Union’s proposal to reduce bureaucracy had been submitted and was now being thoroughly examined. The demand for an increase in the wage limit for low-paid employment is not new, but the Ministry of Labor continues to oppose such an increase.

ROUNDUP: French premier warns of further corona restrictions

PARIS – In view of the high numbers of new corona infections, France’s Prime Minister Jean Castex has called on his compatriots to face the second wave of the Covid-19 epidemic. “We are actually in a very difficult situation,” said Castex on Monday in the news channel Franceinfo. The prime minister, who has been in office for around three months, warned of additional restrictions for citizens if the situation worsened.

ROUNDUP 3: EU initiates Russia sanctions in the Navalny case

LUXEMBOURG – After the poison attack on the Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny, the EU is launching new Russia sanctions. The foreign ministers of the member states agreed on Monday at a meeting in Luxembourg to start the necessary preparations, as the EU foreign affairs representative Josep Borrel confirmed after the consultations.

US companies rate Germany as a location even in the crisis

FRANKFURT – US companies give Germany as a business location good grades even in the Corona crisis. The 50 US companies with the highest turnover in Germany rated the location this year with a grade of 1.8 and thus even more positively than in the previous year, as the US Chamber of Commerce in Germany (AmCham Germany) announced on Monday. “The trust of the top 50 companies in the German economy is great,” said Frank Sportolari, President of AmCham Germany, according to the announcement.

