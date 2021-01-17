ROUNDUP 2: Some bright spots with corona numbers – but the risk could increase

BERLIN – Despite months of restrictions, the corona numbers in Germany are still quite high, but at least they are well below those in the run-up to Christmas. However, experts warn of new dangers from the very infectious virus variants that first appeared in Great Britain and South Africa and arrived in Germany.

ROUNDUP 2: Around 14,000 new corona infections in Germany

BERLIN – The German health authorities reported 13,882 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. On Sunday, the numbers announced by the RKI are usually lower, among other things because there is less testing on the weekend. The day before, the RKI had reported 18,678 new infections and last Sunday of 16,946.

OVERALL ROUNDUP: Corona tightening in sight – dispute over exceptions for vaccinated people

BERLIN – Shortly before federal-state consultations on even stricter corona restrictions, there is a new dispute over exceptions for vaccinated people. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called for them to be allowed to visit restaurants or cinemas. “A vaccinated person does not take a ventilator away from anyone,” said the SPD politician of “Bild am Sonntag”. This eliminates a central reason for restricting fundamental rights. The Ministry of Health rejected the move. Before the chancellor’s round Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Minister on Tuesday are wrestling the federal and state governments over possible further restrictions. The FDP wants a special session of the Bundestag directly beforehand.

ROUNDUP 3: Laschet new CDU chairman – Merz push for cabinet posts

BERLIN – North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Armin Laschet will head the CDU in future. The 59-year-old was elected to succeed Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer as chairman of a digital federal party conference on Saturday. He prevailed in a runoff election with 521 to 466 votes against ex-Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz. Merz then caused a stir with a surprising foray: He offered Laschet to join the current federal government and take over the Ministry of Economics from Peter Altmaier (CDU), as he himself wrote on Twitter. Chancellor Angela Merkel immediately rejected this. “The Chancellor is not planning to reshuffle the government,” said a government spokesman when asked.

ROUNDUP 2: Pfizer delivery delays for corona vaccine – concern in Europe

NEW YORK / BERLIN / LISBON / HELSINKI – The pharmaceutical company Pfizer expects a restriction of corona vaccine deliveries in Europe in the coming weeks. Measures to increase production at the plant in Puurs in Belgium would “temporarily affect deliveries from the end of January to the beginning of February,” Pfizer informed the German press agency on Friday. The Federal Ministry of Health in Berlin assumes that Pfizer will not be able to deliver the amount of corona vaccine that has already been promised in the next three to four weeks. At first it was unclear how many vaccine doses were not available for the time being.

ROUNDUP: Biden wants to get USA on a new course within ten days

WASHINGTON – Future US President Joe Biden plans to enact dozens of ordinances in the first ten days of his term that the US will post-office Donald Trump should bring them on a new course. Biden’s team distributed an internal letter on Saturday from the future chief of staff in the White House, Ronald Klain, from which it emerges that, after being sworn in on Wednesday, Biden will, among other things, reverse Trump’s entry ban for citizens from several predominantly Muslim countries and return the US to the Parisian Wants to lead climate agreement.

ROUNDUP: Federal Ministry of Economics wants to simplify Corona aid

BERLIN – After criticism of slow help for companies with losses due to corona restrictions, Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) is striving for simpler conditions. According to information from the German Press Agency, his ministry is proposing changes to Bridging Aid III. For example, companies should be able to receive funding for each month in which they can prove a drop in sales of at least 30 percent – further evidence should be dispensed with, as “Der Spiegel” (Sonntag) first reported.

ROUNDUP 2: Kremlin opponent Navalny back in Moscow – arrest at the airport

MOSCOW – Five months after being poisoned in Siberia, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has returned to Russia. The Russian authorities surprisingly rerouted the flight on Sunday and let the plane from Berlin land at the capital’s Sheremetyevo airport. According to the plan, the plane should have arrived at Vnukovo Airport, where hundreds of supporters of the opposition politician had gathered. Many were arrested, as a reporter from the German Press Agency reported. The oppositionist Ilya Yashin criticized the diversion of flights and the arrests as a “hysterical reaction” by the power apparatus.

