ROUNDUP / Altmaier advance: Turning federal silverware into money in a crisis?

BERLIN – Economics Minister Peter Altmaier wants to examine in view of the immense costs of the corona pandemic whether federal silverware can be turned into money. The federal government holds investments worth billions, for example in the post office and telecommunications. The CDU politician told “Welt am Sonntag” that the value of the state holdings had grown significantly in recent years. “That is why we should examine which state investments can be reduced. That also brings money into the state treasury that we can use for future investments.”

ROUNDUP / ‘WamS’: Commerzbank is considering share buybacks and dividends

FRANKFURT – According to a newspaper report, the Commerzbank board is discussing distributions to shareholders despite the austerity measures. The “Welt am Sonntag” (WamS) reports that the “Welt am Sonntag” (WamS) reports that several billion euros, which will be released by the downsizing and unprofitable areas, will benefit the shareholders in the coming years through share buybacks and dividends. The bank did not comment on the matter to dpa-AFX.

Engine group MTU expects recovery in 2021

MUNICH – Munich-based engine manufacturer MTU (MTU Aero Engines) expects business to pick up in the current year. For the largest division, the so-called civil maintenance, the group expects sales growth of “over 20 percent”, as the CEO Reiner Winkler announced in an interview with “Euro am Sonntag”. According to a current company presentation, this area accounts for around 58 percent of MTU’s sales.

Conti works council wants dividend waiver and ‘reliable answers’

HANNOVER – In view of the numerous job cuts and the difficult restructuring at the automotive supplier, the Continental works council is demanding more from the shareholders. For the year 2020, which is characterized by further cuts and the Corona sales crisis, there should be no dividend, demands the top representative of the workforce in the group, Hasan Allak. He sent a letter and a video message to employees and management. It is about the strategy under the new Conti boss Nikolai Setzer and the prospects for the coming months. In the current austerity course, employees in Germany urgently need more clarity.

ROUNDUP 2: Alstom wants to stand up to China’s train giants with a mega merger

PARIS / BERLIN – The French rail technology manufacturer Alstom has taken over the train division of Bombardier (Bombardier B) and now wants to stand up to the Chinese world market leader CRRC. For Alstom and the industry, the multi-billion dollar merger was a “unique moment,” said CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge on Friday in Saint-Ouen near Paris.

