BEIJING / MUNICH – German carmakers have to do more to keep up with the rapid development of electric cars. In the boom on the “lead market” in China, they lack the products, and the turn to e-mobility in Germany could come faster than previously expected. The head of the Federal Environment Agency (UBA), Dirk Messner, and CSU boss Markus Söder spoke out in favor of a ban on cars with internal combustion engines, as in California from 2035.

ROUNDUP 2: Deutsche Bank restructuring company becomes new Commerzbank boss

FRANKFURT – The Deutsche Bank manager Manfred Knof should lead Commerzbank back on the road to success. The unanimous decision of the supervisory board on Saturday is a clear signal: Instead of internally regulating the successor to the CEO Martin Zielke, who is leaving at the end of the year, an external candidate should bring a breath of fresh air to the Frankfurt-based MDAX group.

ROUNDUP / Ex-CEO backs down: No Zetsche comeback at Daimler

STUTTGART – The intended comeback of the ex-CEO Dieter Zetsche at the car manufacturer Daimler broke up. After ongoing criticism from investors about these plans, the former top manager is backing out – and is thus opening the Stuttgart-based company to search for a new chief supervisor who will replace the outgoing incumbent Manfred Bischoff from 2021. Zetsche justified his surprising decision in an interview with the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung” by saying that he would be viewed by some investors from the outset “not as a bearer of hope, but as a burden” – “no, I don’t need that”.

Laser specialist LPKF receives major order for solar division

GARBSEN – The laser specialist LPKF (LPKF LaserElectronics) has won a major order for its important solar division. The volume of the framework contract concluded with a manufacturer of thin-film solar modules should be at least 18 million euros, the company announced on Sunday evening in Garbsen. Revenues from the agreement are expected from the second quarter of 2021 and through to 2022. The parties had agreed not to disclose details of the framework agreement.

Recall for VW Amarok – problem with 200,000 cars worldwide

FLENSBURG / WOLFSBURG – At Volkswagen (Volkswagen (VW) vz) the Amarok pick-up is due to be recalled. According to the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), there are problems with fixing the spare wheel in around 200,000 copies of the model worldwide. According to the authorities in Flensburg, this could “get into the traffic area due to the fact that the fastenings are not fully functional.” “The measure is decided here.”

Boeing’s 737 Max crisis jet before readmission – test flight by FAA boss

WASHINGTON – The head of the US aviation regulator FAA wants to personally convince himself of the safety of Boeing’s 737 Max crisis jet. Authority chief Steve Dickson is planning a test flight with the machine on September 30, the FAA announced on Friday in Washington. Dickson is himself a former pilot who has long flew for the United States Air Force and Delta Air Lines.

US government justifies action against Tiktok in court

WASHINGTON – The video app Tiktok is still threatened with a download stop in the USA from next Monday. The US government submitted the required detailed justification for its action to a court in Washington on Friday. So the countdown for Tiktok continues. However, the court scheduled a hearing for Sunday on an application by Tiktok for an injunction against the download stop. The US government had ordered that the application should be removed from the Apple and Google app stores (Alphabet C (ex Google)) on Monday if there is no final agreement by then.

Hearing of Tesla critics is being extended

ERKNER – The need to speak from critics of the planned factory of US electric car manufacturer Tesla in Grünheide near Berlin is so great that a hearing has to continue next week. The discussion will continue on Monday, said the spokeswoman for the Brandenburg Ministry of the Environment, Frauke Zelt. It remains to be seen whether there will be enough time. On Friday it was all about that in Erkner water, one of the biggest points of contention. But there were also requests for bias against the chairman of the meeting, Ulrich Stock. So far they have been rejected.

BVB sports director Zorc: There is no legal framework for the Champions League

DORTMUND – Borussia Dortmund’s (BVB (Borussia Dortmund)) sports director Michael Zorc does not consider the new season in the Champions League with the currently applicable Corona rules to be feasible. “In fact, the legal requirements are still missing to be able to play these games at all,” said Zorc of the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung”. “If we compete in the Champions League in a risk area on Wednesday, which is likely to be the case in more than half of the major cities involved, then the foundations should be in place so that we can then play in the Bundesliga again on Saturday.”

ROUNDUP: Uncertainty in Eisenach about the Opel decision

EISENACH / RÜSSELSHEIM – The car manufacturer Opel is temporarily relocating production of the hybrid versions of the Grandland X urban SUV from Eisenach to Sochaux, France. Corresponding information from the city of Eisenach was confirmed by a company spokesman on Sunday upon request in Rüsselsheim. The decision is causing uncertainty in Eisenach and has made waves, said Eisenach’s mayor Katja Wolf (left). According to the city administration, she appealed to Opel not to take any decisions that would damage trust in the company.

