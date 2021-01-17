ROUNDUP: Corona crisis breaks Aareal Bank’s annual loss

WIESBADEN – The real estate financier Aareal Bank surprisingly closes 2020 in the red due to the tightened Corona lockdowns in many countries. A negative operating result in the double-digit million range is expected, the MDAX-listed financial institution surprisingly announced on Sunday evening in Wiesbaden. The cause is increased risk provisioning for possible loan defaults.

OVERALL ROUNDUP / From Opel to Maserati: Stellantis is starting with 14 brands

PARIS / ROM – The car industry has one more big player: the transatlantic Stellantis group has 14 car brands from Europe and the USA such as Opel, Peugeot, Citroën, Jeep, Maserati or Alfa Romeo. The French Peugeot manufacturer PSA (Peugeot) and Fiat Chrysler (Fiat Chrysler (FCA)) (FCA) confirmed on Saturday that they had completed their mega-merger to become the world’s fourth largest car company after long preparations.

Bayer is examining options for manufacturing corona vaccines

BERLIN – The pharmaceutical and agrochemical company Bayer is considering starting the production of corona vaccines. “We are discussing with Curevac and also with politicians and the authorities what can be done,” said Bayer boss Werner Baumann in an interview with “Welt am Sonntag”. “With our production network in Germany and the USA and the appropriate lead time, we would in principle be able to produce vaccine in larger quantities. We are currently testing this under high pressure.” It is not primarily about financial considerations, but about “making the vaccine available as quickly as possible”.

ROUNDUP: France thwarted possible major merger between Carrefour and Canadians

PARIS – Following a threat from France to veto, the Canadian Alimentation Couche-Tard and the retail giant Carrefour have suspended talks about a possible multi-billion dollar merger. France’s Economics and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire had openly threatened to block a deal. As the companies announced on Saturday evening, they want to continue talking about possible partnerships, for example in purchasing.

Brazil grants Sinovac and AstraZeneca emergency approval

BRASÍLIA – Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Authority, Anvisa, has issued emergency approvals each to Sinovac and AstraZeneca’s corona vaccines. Five directors voted closed in a live, five-hour session on Sunday.

Biontech: After a short reduction, more vaccine is delivered

MAINZ – Mainz-based vaccine manufacturer Biontech (BioNTech (ADRs)) and its US partner Pfizer say they will temporarily reduce delivery quantities in the next week, but then increase them sharply. “From the week of January 25th we will be going back to the original schedule for deliveries to the European Union (100 percent) and increasing deliveries (over 100 percent) from the week of February 15th (over 100 percent) so that we can will deliver the full promised amount of vaccine doses in the first quarter and significantly more in the second quarter, “the company announced on Friday evening.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG expects a significantly higher quarterly profit

FRANKFURT – Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (Deutsche Beteiligungs) (DBAG) expects significantly more profit for the past quarter than a year earlier. The reason for this is a likely significantly higher gross valuation and disposal result, the SDAX-listed company surprisingly announced on Friday evening in Frankfurt. This should reach around 30 to 40 million euros in the first fiscal quarter by the end of December after around 0.1 million in the same period last year.

