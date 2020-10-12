ROUNDUP: Stabilus senses recovery in auto production – share gains

KOBLENZ / LUXEMBOURG – The automotive and industrial supplier Stabilus ended the past financial year better than initially forecast. In the twelve months to the end of September, sales were 822 million euros, the company announced on Friday evening. The margin on earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in relation to sales was 11.7 percent. In terms of sales, Stabilus had previously set investors at around 800 million euros, and for EBIT at around eleven percent.

Airbus deliveries pick up again in September

TOULOUSE – The aircraft manufacturer Airbus (Airbus SE (ex EADS)) recorded an increasing number of deliveries in September. 57 jets were brought to customers, as the European aviation and defense company announced on Friday after the stock market closed in Toulouse. In July there were 49, in August, which was weaker in other years due to the summer, 39 machines. Airbus had to record three cancellations in September, there were no new orders.

Henkel boss does not rule out further takeovers

FRANKFURT – Henkel (Henkel vz) boss Carsten Knobel does not rule out further takeovers. “We look regularly at possible goals, and if our criteria are met, we will also buy,” said the CEO of the consumer goods group of the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” (Saturday edition). Henkel has a good record and further leeway. “If the framework conditions are right, we will also use our opportunities,” emphasized the manager.

Circles: Financial investor EQT is considering buying the Dutch telecommunications company KPN

LONDON – Swedish private equity firm EQT is rumored to be considering buying Dutch telecommunications provider KPN. EQT is in the early phase of discussing such a deal with possible advisors, reported the Bloomberg news agency on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

ROUNDUP 2: Rome starts new attempt to rescue Alitalia

ROME – New company, new name: By founding a company, the government in Rome lays the foundation for the state-controlled restructuring of the ailing Italian airline Alitalia. The financial position of the company, which has been insolvent since 2017, had previously worsened due to the downturn in business during the Corona crisis. Four ministers from the center-left government signed a decree establishing the new national airline. This was announced by Roberto Gualtieri’s Ministry of Finance.

MAN works councils are calling for political help

MUNICH – The works councils of the truck and bus manufacturer MAN in Germany and Austria are calling for a political aid program for the development of climate-friendly drives in view of the planned drastic job cuts. In an open letter to several federal ministries and numerous MPs, the employee representatives warn of the loss of technological know-how if the board of directors of the company belonging to the VW (Volkswagen (VW) vz) group implements its cutback plans.

Twitter tightens rules ahead of US presidential election

WASHINGTON – Twitter is taking additional precautions to avoid any misuse of the service surrounding the November 3rd US presidential election. All tweets in which one of the sites prematurely declares its election victory should be provided with warnings, as the short message service announced on Friday. Posts calling for interference in the election process or violence should be deleted.

ROUNDUP / One train every half an hour: More long-distance trains on important routes

BERLIN passengers will have more connections to choose from on important rail routes from mid-December. With the timetable change, the daily number of seats in long-distance Deutsche Bahn will grow by 13,000 to 213,000, as the company announced on Sunday. “On December 13th, we are bringing more offers, comfort and more seats in new trains than ever before,” said Michael Peterson, head of long-distance transport.

ROUNDUP: More money for more animal welfare – farmers’ association for quick clarifications

BERLIN – It’s about more animal welfare in the stables – and, in the end, slightly higher prices in the supermarket: The farmers’ association is urging clarifications for a conversion of animal husbandry with secure financing for farmers. “There cannot be more animal welfare for free,” said President Joachim Rukwied of the German Press Agency. “We have aggressively committed to further development of animal husbandry. This can only work if it is accompanied by social support – until a clear decision at the shopping counter is made to pay more for higher-quality local products.”

Chancellor Kurz: Safe winter tourism in Austria

BERLIN – Austria’s Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is optimistic about the winter season for vacationers in his home country despite the corona pandemic. “Winter tourism in Austria will be organized so that it takes place safely,” said the conservative politician of the “Bild” newspaper (online: Friday). Nevertheless, the travel warnings from Germany are “a challenge”. Guests from Germany are welcome, said Kurz.

