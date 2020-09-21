ROUNDUP 6: Trump approves Tiktok deal – New company in Texas

WASHINGTON – The future of the video app Tiktok in the US seems assured after President Donald Trump approved a deal between Chinese owner Bytedance and US companies. Tiktok’s global business will be in a new company based in the United States, “probably in Texas,” Trump said on Sunday night. “I signed the deal.”

ROUNDUP 3: Price dispute between United Internet and Telefónica escalates

MONTABAUR / MUNICH – The dispute over the cost of using Telefónica Deutschland’s (O2) cellular network by competitor 1 & 1 Drillisch is intensifying. 1 & 1 and its parent company United Internet accuse the subsidiary of the Spanish group Telefónica of having increased the costs for the use of the mobile network considerably from July before the ongoing negotiations were concluded. Telefóncia Deutschland rejects the accusation and sees the price increase covered by contracts and agreements.

ROUNDUP / Heil: Conti drives ‘radical’ job cuts – report on more cuts

HANNOVER / BERLIN – Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil is irritated by the extent of the plans at the auto supplier Conti (Continental) to close additional locations. With a view to the closure of the tire production of the Dax Group (DAX 30) in Aachen by the end of 2021, the SPD politician told the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday): “There is no question that the automotive industry is hard from the Corona crisis and is also in a process of transformation. Nevertheless, I have no sympathy for a radical job reduction program in this area. ” This also applies to the Conti site in Aachen, “which was in the black”.

ROUNDUP 2: Tesla builds at a pace – criticism of the factory grows with it

GRÜNHEIDE – The US electric car manufacturer Tesla’s factory in Brandenburg is growing rapidly – but concerns are also increasing. On Wednesday (September 23), critics will meet at a public hearing at the State Office for the Environment, which is responsible for the environmental permit. When the green light for the project in Grünheide near Berlin will come is open. In February the Higher Administrative Court of Berlin-Brandenburg predicted that approval could be expected. At the time, it rejected complaints against a provisional permit to clear forests. Tesla is currently building through provisional authorization for individual construction steps.

Despite hiccups: LVMH applies for permission to buy Tiffany from EU

PARIS – The luxury goods group LVMH (LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton) has applied for antitrust approval to the European Commission to purchase the US luxury jewelery chain Tiffany (TiffanyCo). The French announced on Friday evening in Paris that LVMH had taken the step the company had always intended. Eight out of ten competition authorities have already allowed the purchase.

