ROUNDUP: Tesla will deliver half a million vehicles in 2020

PALO ALTO – The US electric car manufacturer Tesla delivered more cars than ever before in the last quarter of the year. With sales of 180,570 cars, the previous record of just under 140,000 from the third quarter was again significantly exceeded. For the year as a whole, Tesla was able to increase sales by 36 percent to 499,550 cars and thus almost meet the target of half a million vehicles delivered. Tesla ramped up production of the somewhat cheaper Model 3 this year and was therefore able to significantly increase the number of deliveries.

ROUNDUP / Kreise: Airbus achieves reduced internal delivery target in 2020

TOULOUSE – For the aircraft manufacturer Airbus (Airbus SE (ex EADS)), at least in terms of deliveries, a conciliatory end of the year marked by Corona is emerging. The European Boeing rival (Boeing) had delivered just under 550 planes by December 29 and is likely to have handed over some commercial aircraft on the last two days of the year, reported the Bloomberg news agency on Saturday, citing circles familiar with the matter. This could still reach the upper end of the internal target of 530 to 560 deliveries ..

After vaccination starts, Tui expects tourism to boom in summer

HANNOVER – Europe’s largest tourism group TUI is expecting a strong revival of the travel market, which collapsed during the Corona crisis, this year. “We expect a largely normal summer,” said Tui CEO Fritz Joussen of the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post” (Saturday). However, “only around 80 percent as many flights will be offered as in the years before the Corona crisis in order to achieve optimal occupancy.” During the holidays in July and August, it is likely that many flights on routes in the Mediterranean region are quickly booked out. The offer for May is 50 percent booked out.

Prime Minister Weil: Salzgitter / Thyssenkrupp steel merger not necessary

SALZGITTER / ESSEN – Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) does not see any major advantages for the Lower Saxony steel group in a possible merger of Salzgitter and thyssenkrupp. The ongoing speculation about a merger between the two companies distracted from the real challenge of the industry: the necessary billions in investments in the low-CO2 production of steel with the help of hydrogen instead of coke.

Audi boss against further state funding for car companies

INGOLSTADT – Audi CEO Markus Duesmann does not consider further state funding for automobile manufacturers to be appropriate. The corona crisis is gnawing at the profits in the industry, said Duesmann of the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” (Saturday). “But almost all companies – manufacturers and suppliers – can survive,” said the manager. The cuts in gastronomy or culture caused by the corona pandemic are much worse. “That hurts me a lot. That is tragic. It is not tragic that we have ten percent less sales volume,” said the Audi boss of the newspaper.

ROUNDUP 2: Trade suffers from lockdown – wave of bankruptcies expected in case of extension

BERLIN – The trade is not expecting a quick end to the corona-related shop closings in Germany. “I’m afraid that the stores will not be allowed to reopen on January 10th. Because the goal of reducing the 7-day incidence nationwide to below 50 will probably not be achieved by then,” said the general manager of the German trade association (HDE), Stefan Genth, the German Press Agency.

IG Metall demands more participation – conflict course at Conti

FRANKFURT – IG Metall demands more co-determination and an end to the double voting rights for supervisory board chairmen in stock corporations. Especially when it comes to location decisions, it is not enough to act only in the interests of the shareholders, said the head of the IG Metall district in the middle, Jörg Köhlinger, of the German press agency. In times of strong public support for companies during the corona pandemic, all interest groups would have to be taken into account.

ROUNDUP: A little less boom – pressure on real estate markets could decrease

FRANKFURT – After an unbroken real estate boom even in the Corona crisis, economists are expecting a little less price pressure in the new year. “The housing markets in Germany are surprisingly robust,” said Stefan Mitropoulos, economist and real estate expert at Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen (Helaba). “No break-in is to be expected, rather a breather.” The pandemic will probably dampen the price increase. Instead of rates of five to six percent per year, apartments and houses could become more expensive by four percent in 2021.

ROUNDUP: Airbus is excited about 2021 – terminations still possible

HAMBURG – After the toughest year in the company’s history due to corona, the head of the Airbus civil aircraft division (Airbus SE (ex EADS)), André Walter, is looking tense towards 2021. Nobody knows how the market will develop, said the managing director of Airbus Operations GmbH German press agency in Hamburg. Everything depends on the development of the pandemic. A new Corona variant had been discovered in Great Britain, which in turn led to closed borders. “That has a direct impact on air traffic. And thus in turn on the airlines, our customers.”

ROUNDUP: Flixbus does not expect a quick start-up

BERLIN – After a dramatic collapse in business, Flixbus does not expect the buses to be back to normal very soon. “We have a clear goal, which we are working towards, namely summer and the second half of 2021,” said André Schwämmlein, Managing Director of the German Press Agency. As in this year, the ramp-up will be geared towards demand.

Insured persons are entitled to electronic patient files

BERLIN – In the future, insured persons will also be able to save and retrieve health data such as medical reports and X-rays digitally – on new electronic patient files (EPR). From Friday on, there is a right to receive a corresponding app for smartphones from the health insurance company for voluntary use. The e-files are to be gradually given more functions. Patients can initially use them for themselves. Networking with practices should first be tested with doctors in Berlin and the Westphalia-Lippe health insurance region – but all practices must then be connected by July 1st.

Schulze calls on discounters to sell returnable bottles

BERLIN – Federal Environment Minister Svenja Schulze calls on discounters to also offer drinks in returnable bottles. “Unfortunately, when shopping, it is becoming more and more difficult to get drinks in returnable bottles,” said the SPD politician to the German press agency. Individual discounters no longer offer reusable products at all. “The retail chains should change that and offer reusable bottles.”

Astrazenca vaccine: EU drug agency wants careful review

AMSTERDAM – Safety before speed: The European Medicines Agency EMA is relying on careful testing of Astrazeneca’s corona vaccine even after its approval in Great Britain. Unlike in Great Britain, Europe does not issue an emergency license, but a conditional marketing authorization – with all associated protective measures, controls and obligations. The authority based in Amsterdam announced this on Wednesday evening. “This guarantees that the vaccine meets the strict EU standards for safety, effectiveness and quality.”

‘Bad loser’: Trump fans want Walmart boycott after Tweet

NEW YORK – Angry supporters of US President Donald Trump want to boycott Walmart over a tweet from the retail giant. The background was a message from Republican Senator Josh Hawley on the short message service Twitter. In it, Hawley announced opposition to the formal reading of the January 6th presidential election results in Congress. The Democrat Joe Biden had won the vote against Trump. Walmart’s official Twitter account replied to Hawley’s message, “Go ahead. Get your two-hour debate,” adding “#Bad losers” as a catchphrase.

Argentina also allows Astrazeneca corona vaccine

BUENOS AIRES – After Great Britain, Argentina has also approved the corona vaccine from the University of Oxford and the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. According to its own information, the drug authority Anmat issued an emergency registration for the sale of the drug against a prescription, limited to one year. The benefit-risk ratio of the product is acceptable, it said. It was initially unclear when the preparation was to be expected and how many doses the South American country should receive.

Van Laack boss angry about protective equipment debate

MÖNCHENGLADBACH – The boss of the shirt manufacturer van Laack, Christian von Daniels, cannot understand the excitement about protective equipment orders from the state of North Rhine-Westphalia to his company. The company owner told the German Press Agency that the company won the bid because it was able to deliver very good quality in large quantities. “The competition wasn’t able to do that.” His company has become the market leader in Germany for textile mouth and nose masks, more than 120 million.

^

