FRANKFURT – life insurances without significant guaranteed interest and without the full assurance of paid contributions: The low interest rates on the financial market, which are likely for years due to the corona crisis, are eating more and more into the classic old-age provision. “Several life insurers have already lowered the guaranteed interest rate for new business for 2021,” said Germany’s top insurance supervisor, Frank Grund, of the German press agency and the financial news agency dpa-AFX. In some tariffs, it is now 0.25 percent.

MUNICH / AUGSBURG – BMW increases production planning for electric cars. “We are now again significantly increasing the number of electric drives,” said CEO Oliver Zipse of the “Augsburger Allgemeine” (Monday edition). “In the years 2021 to 2023 we will also build a quarter of a million more electric cars than originally planned.” The share of electrified BMW vehicles in sales should more than double in the next three years – “from around eight percent this year to around 20 percent in 2023”.

WOLFSBURG – The car manufacturer Volkswagen (Volkswagen (VW) vz) wants to examine the Brexit agreements and their effects on all business activities of the group in detail. The announced agreement between the EU and Great Britain creates planning security for the group and its British brand Bentley Motors, the company said. This is particularly important for British customers. “Reliable framework conditions, open market access and clear customs processes are just as essential for the Volkswagen Group with its global supply chains as they are for planned investments in new models and technologies for Bentley Motors,” said VW in Wolfsburg. After extremely lengthy negotiations, the European Union and Great Britain finally agreed on a Brexit trade pact on Christmas Eve. This averted a hard economic break at the turn of the year at the last minute.

POTSDAM / GRÜNHEIDE – After the decision of the Brandenburg State Environment Agency to continue building the factory of the USElectric car-Manufacturer Tesla have demanded nature conservation associations that the company immediately provide a security deposit. “This is the only way to ensure that the licensing authority does not come under undue pressure to process the procedure and that any necessary dismantling does not have to be carried out at the expense of the taxpayer,” declared the Naturschutzbund Germany and the Green League in a letter published on Thursday evening to Brandenburg’s Environment Minister Axel Vogel (Greens).

FOOD – When it comes to energy prices, there are contradicting signals for households in Germany at the turn of the year. While a number of suppliers are lowering electricity prices, according to the comparison portals Verivox and Check24, gas tariffs are rising across the board. Mainly because the newly introduced CO2 price makes heating, cooking and showering with gas more expensive.

LONDON – Even after the end of the Brexit transition phase in Great Britain, travelers from Germany will probably not have to prepare for additional roaming charges. This was confirmed by the mobile operator at the request of the German press agency. “With us, Great Britain remains in the EU tariffs, just as Switzerland is already included,” said a spokesman for Deutsche Telekom (Deutsche Telekom)

BEIJING – China’s antitrust authorities have launched an investigation against Chinese internet giant Alibaba. As the authority announced on Thursday, the country’s largest online retailer is being investigated for alleged monopoly offenses. There are also allegations that Alibaba is causing companies to only choose their own platform as an exclusive sales channel.

BEIJING – The Chinese central bank has asked investor Jack Ma’s Ant Group to focus on its original core business again. The financial company is to “clean up” its business with lending, insurance and asset management, as it was called in a statement from the central bank (People’s Bank of China) on Sunday. Instead, Ant should go back to its roots as a provider of payment services.

WAIBLINGEN / DÜSSELDORF – Despite all the Corona skepticism, the chainsaw manufacturer Stihl posted record business in the year ending. “In 2020 we will achieve double-digit sales growth for the first time in nine years,” said Stihl boss Bertram Kandziora to the “Handelsblatt”. “We will also achieve sales of over four billion euros for the first time.” This record was already exceeded in November. According to Kandziora, Stihl benefited, among other things, from “the fact that many people during the pandemic were much at home and worked more in their gardens”. The job market also benefited from the boom in demand: “The workforce has increased by more than 1,000 to over 18,000 worldwide,” said the Stihl boss.

BERLIN / STUTTGART – Regardless of the existential worries of many people in the Corona crisis, the trend towards owning a home has intensified again in Germany. So the building societies could hardly save themselves from inquiries for building finance this year. Supported by a renewed increase in demand for residential property and long-term low interest rates, both the private and public sector are reporting significant growth in this area, as a survey by the German press agency revealed.

ROSTOCK / HAMBURG – The shipping company Aida Cruises has canceled the planned New Year’s Eve cruises on its ships “AidaPerla” and “AidaMar” due to IT problems. The IT problems hindered communication with the arriving guests and were the cause of the travel cancellations, but the ship’s operation was secured, an Aida spokesman said on request on Saturday. The guests of the canceled trips should be reimbursed the travel price and they would receive an additional cruise credit.

BERLIN – Car buyers in Germany continue to prefer subtle colors. More than three quarters of the newly registered cars were again silver / gray, black or white in 2020. Because many buyers hope for the best resale value with these colors, there is a self-reinforcing effect when choosing the color, the Association of the Automotive Industry announced on Saturday.

WIESLOCH – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) (Heidelberger Druckmaschinen) wants to strengthen its liquidity in the corona crisis by selling an area for an industrial park. In addition, the proceeds are to be used for investments in digital transformation. According to the company, the buyer is the Belgian real estate developer VGP, which already has 31 business parks in Germany. Heidelberg achieves a purchase price in the mid double-digit million euro range. CEO Rainer Hundsdörfer said that VGP would market the areas in close coordination with the communities of Wiesloch, Walldorf and Heidelberg.

HAMBURG – With expected double-digit growth in sales this financial year, the Otto Group is looking to the future with great optimism, but also cautiously. “We have to be prepared for the fact that difficult times may come again,” said Multichannel Distance Selling Board Member Marcus Ackermann of the German Press Agency in Hamburg. So the question arises of the overall economic situation – whether there will be a recession as a result of the corona pandemic, whether unemployment is rising – or to what extent people are spending their money more on other things, such as traveling, than in the end of the pandemic Order online shop.

MOSCOW – Russia does not rule out delays in the further construction of the controversial Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream 2 in view of the threat of new US sanctions. That would make things more complicated, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday in Moscow, according to the state agency Tass. “Our European partners and we are interested in this project being implemented.”

BAD HONNEF – The corona-related shop closings before and after Christmas hit the German furniture industry hard. “It’s just that people are more at home during this time and are more concerned with the subject of living and furnishing. In particular, the days around Christmas are therefore extremely profitable days in the furniture trade and they will no longer apply this year,” said Jan Kurth, General Manager of the Association of the German Furniture Industry (VDM), in conversation with the German Press Agency. It is uncertain whether the industry will be able to make up for these sales losses when the stores are allowed to reopen in mid or late January.

BERLIN – During the pandemic, the usual Christmas rush for trains in Germany has so far failed to materialize. The company expects an average utilization of the trains of 35 to 40 percent for all Christmas travel, a spokesman said on Thursday evening. Across all modes of transport, this is around 60 percent below the level of the previous year. In order to better comply with distance rules, the railway still uses around 100 special trains. By the end of the year, passengers would have 13,000 additional seats available.

BERLIN – The new president of the employers’ association Gesamtmetall warns against excessive expectations from the industry with regard to the corona vaccine recently approved in Europe. “I am confident that we can alleviate the problem with the vaccine. We may not solve it completely,” he said in an interview with the German press agency. Too many questions are still open, such as whether the vaccine also prevents new infections or merely minimizes the risk of serious disease courses. Therefore, much depends on how the responsible Ministry of Health plans and implements the next steps.

BERLIN – The Corona crisis hit the food market on a broad front in 2020 – then there was the African swine fever. Many farmers are therefore looking tense into the new year. In many companies there is a very difficult economic situation, said farmers’ president Joachim Rukwied of the German press agency. “Many see their future at risk and have postponed important investments.” The producer prices for meat are currently ruinous, for other products also not satisfactory. “The food retail trade and the other parts of the supply chain now need to give a clear signal that they are ready to share their profits with the farmers.”

